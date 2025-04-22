18K BTU DUALCOOL™ AI Air

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)AI Air

-The AI Air can be operated via remote control or LG ThinQ.

-The AI Air is available in both cooling and heating modes.

-While using AI Air, the fan speed and airflow direction are automatically adjusted according to the situation, and AI Air is turned off when the airflow direction is changed.

-Before using AI Air, it is recommended to take a photo of the space with LG ThinQ or set the location of the air conditioner and occupant of the room.

2)Soft Air

-In Soft Air mode, the bottom air outlet is closed and the front air outlet provides indirect airflow.

-This feature is only applicable in Cool/Fan/AI Air mode.

-When operating in AI Air mode, the Soft Air function is automatically enabled based on the room environment.

-To use the Soft Air function alone, it can be manually activated using remote control or LG ThinQ.

-Airflow temperature can only be set on LG ThinQ when using Soft Air mode only, not during AI Air mode.

-When using Soft Air mode only, the lowest room temperature that can be set is 24°C.

3)DUAL Vane

-Date 2023.10

-Test Conditions: LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode

-Test Method: Measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.

-Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)

-Test result: LG new platform(DUAL Vane) has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode than LG previous platform(single vane) base on test condition.

-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

4)22% longer

-Date: 2024.12, Measurement results in LG air conditioner R&D Center,

-Test conditions: Product installation height 2.0m, Fan mode airflow, vane angle P1.

-Test method: Using an airflow measurement probe, measurements were taken at 0.2m intervals from 0.1m to 1.7m in height. The maximum airflow reach distance was determined by measuring the airflow speed for 180 seconds at each point, considering the airflow to have reached if the speed exceeded 0.25m/s for more than 50% of the time.

-Test model: S3-Q24121D0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)

-Test result: Under the proposed test conditions, the maximum airflow reach distance was confirmed to be over 22m.

-The airflow reach of the LG previous platform-single vane(S3-W18KL33A) is up to 18m.

-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

5)Power Mode

-This function can be switched on or off through remote control or ThinQ.

-It continues to operate before the customer deactivates this function.

-TÜV Rheinland Korea confirm that the Power mode of LG air conditioners provides higher cooling speed performance than Jet mode, based on test results in Report No. KR24F5TL 001, which provided a comparison of cooling speeds between the two operation modes of the air conditioner.

Test date: 2024.02.06 ~ 2024.02.07

Location of test: LG air conditioner test chamber

Test institution: TÜV Rheinland

Test models: S4NQ18K23BC, S4UQ18K23BC (Power mode) / S4NQ18K23BB, S4UQ18K23BB (Jet mode)

Test environment: 64.8m³ (6.0m x 4.5m x 2.4m) / Indoor DB (33 ± 0.3)°C, RH (60 ± 5)% / Outdoor DB(35 ± 0.3)°C, RH(60 ± 5)%

Test method: After 2 hours of operation, cooling speed is measured by comparing the temperatures reached in Power mode and Jet mode, respectively.6)Comfort Humidity Control

-The airflow changes automatically based on the operating environment.

-This function can use through remote control or LG ThinQ.

-This function can set desired temperature only(Humidity is automatically controlled).

7)Sleep Timer+

-Sleep Timer+ automatically adjusts the temperature by analyzing your usage patterns while driving in sleep mode.

-To use the Sleep Timer+ feature, you need to set it up for the first time via LG ThinQ.

-Sleep Timer+ can only be used in cooling mode.

-The airflow strength is set automatically through usage pattern analysis and can be adjusted via LG ThinQ.

-The set temperature range of Sleep Timer+ is 22~28°C.

8)AI kW Manager

-The "AI kW Manager" function is available in all operating modes, including cooling, dehumidification, sleep, and even jet mode, except heating mode.

-During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and performance (electricity consumption) limiting operation is performed for remaining period.

-If the accumulated electricity is increase due to over the daily usage time, remaining electricity is recalculated to each days for operate product.

-This function can use through LG ThinQ only.

-If the accumulated electricity within the set period exceeds the target amount, the function is released and changed to general operation mode with a LG ThinQ notification.

9)Window open detection

-The initial setting is off when the product is shipped. This function can be set up through LG ThinQ only.

-The “Window open detection” is available in Cooling and Heating mode only.

-This function operates by detecting sudden changes in room temperature within a short period of time (when a 1.5℃ increase or 2.5℃ decrease is detected within 5 minutes).

-The default energy saving mode operating time is 10 minutes and can be set up to 60 minutes through LG ThinQ.

10)Auto Clean+

-Auto Clean+ automatically initiates the drying function after the cooling operation ends, and this is indicated by the remaining residue on the product.

-Auto Clean+ can operate in fan mode for up to 20 minutes automatically, depending on the previous cooling operation usage pattern, to help remove moisture from the heat exchanger.

-The internal drying condition may vary based on the temperature and humidity conditions of the indoor air.

-You can select the airflow strength through LG ThinQ to adjust the airflow and drying time.

-Auto Clean+ is activated upon product shipment and can be used without additional settings.

11)Pre-Cool

-This function can be used through LG ThinQ only.

-In order to register home appliances with LG ThinQ, a wireless Internet connection is required.

-In order to use the ThinQ function, users must first install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store via smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. For detailed usage instructions, please refer to the application's help section.

-The LG ThinQ may have limitations in certain user functions or may not work on some smartphones, so check the minimum specifications before using (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).

-Upon initial use of the Pre-Cool feature, the customer's home location must be set in Google Maps through LG ThinQ.

-The operating distance range of Pre-Cool function from 2km radius to 30km radius surrounding the customer's home location, and can be configured through LG ThinQ.

12)LG ThinQ

-LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

-The air conditioner is Wi-Fi-enabled and requires product registration through the LG ThinQ app.

-Smart functions and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

-To register your air conditioner on the LG ThinQ app and optimize functionality, ensure the air conditioner is connected to the Wi-Fi at home.

-To utilize the ThinQ function, it is necessary to install the ＇LG ThinQ＇ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and establish a connection to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application＇s help section for detailed instructions.

-Please note LG ThinQ app might not work on some smartphones and some functions may vary depending on the product and country. (Check your phone＇s specifications before using Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher)

-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

-Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.