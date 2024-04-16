Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Spilt AC, 18300 btu, Jet Cool, Heat&Cool

LG Spilt AC, 18300 btu, Jet Cool, Heat&Cool

LB242C0

LG Spilt AC, 18300 btu, Jet Cool, Heat&Cool

LG Split Air Conditioner LB242C0

Fast Cooling

Just One Click to a Cooler Room with Turbo Cooling




Get the fast cooling power that you need with a click.

The air conditioner is operating on the wall.



Auto Swing

Evenly Spread Out the Comfort Air across Your Room




Auto Swing evenly distributes the air so it's comfortable in every corner of the room.

The air conditioner is operating on the wall in the living room with big window on the left


Smart LED shows error code 'E1'.

Smart Diagnosis

Smart LED Helps You Get Smart Answers


Simply call LG customer service, give the LED code, and service engineers will provide a solution.
The moisture in the heat exchanger of the air conditioner disappears.

Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that’s Automatic


Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it’s always clean.
Gold Fin inside of out-door unit

Gold Fin™

Longer-lasting Corrosion-preventive Coating


The special gold-colored coating on the fin of the heat exchanger reduces corrosion, extending unit life.

*It may vary depending on usage environment.
*Image above is illustration purposes only.
*According to internal salt spray test, the Gold Fin corrosion protection level(rating number) is 9.5 or higher (surface defect area is less than 0.05% of total area) after 500 hours testing.


Smart Operation

Smart Operation Knows Your Needs




With just the press of the mode button on the remote control, you can experience automatic cooling, heating, and fan modes that adjust to the actual room temperature.


Cooling mode Icon

Cooling Mode


Heating mode Icon

Heating Mode


Fan mode icon

Fan Mode

24 Hours On/Off Timer


Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, so that your air conditioner turns on and off whenever you want.

Auto Restart Operation


If the power cuts off, your unit resumes its previous operation shortly after the power is restored.

Sleep Mode Keeps You Comfortable


Experience the comfortable sleeping environment.

Peaceful Nights with Display On/Off


Enjoy a deep sleep without a bothersome A/C light.
LG Split Air Conditioner LB242C0

LB242C0

LG Spilt AC, 18300 btu, Jet Cool, Heat&Cool

LG Split Air Conditioner LB242C0

LB242C0

LG Spilt AC, 18300 btu, Jet Cool, Heat&Cool