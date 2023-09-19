About Cookies on This Site

LG Spilt Air Conditioner 21500 btu cool only, Smart, Inverter, Rating (B), Auto Cleaning, Low Noise, 4-WAY, Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Dual Protection Pre Filter, 220 V, 50/60 Hz

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Spilt Air Conditioner 21500 btu cool only, Smart, Inverter, Rating (B), Auto Cleaning, Low Noise, 4-WAY, Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Dual Protection Pre Filter, 220 V, 50/60 Hz

NS242C3

LG Spilt Air Conditioner 21500 btu cool only, Smart, Inverter, Rating (B), Auto Cleaning, Low Noise, 4-WAY, Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Dual Protection Pre Filter, 220 V, 50/60 Hz

CARBON TRUST (UK)

 

The carbon footprint of this product has been measured and certified by the CarbonTrust

 

 
Energy Saving & fast cooling4
Dual Inverter

Energy Saving & fast cooling

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor. Thanks to the Dual Inverter compressor, air is expelled farther and faster.
Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™4

Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™

LG's Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™ that works even at 65℃ With the 10year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.
The gold coated machinery is shown in the background against a dusty desert landscape. There is a circle showing a magnified view of the anti-dust gold fin. There are two arrows, one pointing verticle and one perpendicular on the fin showing how it moves.
Anti-Dust Gold Fin™

Advanced Long Lasting Performance

Enjoy long lasting performance with anti-corrosive gold coating and upgraded fin technology verified from TUV.

*It may vary depending on usage environment.

Dual Inverter Compressor™

A compressor with a wider rotational frequency saves more energy and has a faster cooling range

10 Year Warranty

Verification obtained from TUV Rheinland for 10-year product life cycle

TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland, Verification on Fast Cooling & Power Saving Rate(US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0)

Low Noise 4

Low Noise

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation.
temperature control4

Precise temperature control

The Compressor speed of LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ is constantly adjusted and varied to maintain the desired temperature with minimal fluctuation.
Simple and Modern Design with Hidden display3

Simple and Modern Design with Hidden display

LG air conditioner‘s slim and modern design makes easy installation and convenient cleaning with EZ sliding filter. Moreover large hidden display is perfect for checking your energy display conveniently.

Auto Cleaning

The comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the forming of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger and thus provides a more pleasant and comfortable environment for the user.

Comfort Sleep

One button adjusts “Indirect airflow/7hr off time set/Soft wind & sleep time logic” automatically.

Dual Protection Filter

The Dual Protection Filter captures large dust particles.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

NS242C3-V1
CAPACITY
24000 BTU
DIMENSION (W x H x D)(MM)
998 x 330 x 210
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
65°C Operation Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™
ADDITIONAL BENIFIT
Upto 53% Energy Saving

Key Spec

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

7474

All Spec

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

7474

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

998 x 330 x 210

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

12

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

870 x 650 x 330

Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

42

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

230, 60

Refrigerant Type

R410A

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

- / 45 / 42 / 38 / 29

