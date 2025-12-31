We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 19.6 cu.ft Refrigerator | Multi Door | Water Dispenser | LINEAR Cooling | WiFi ThinQ | Prime silver
Also available in different colors
What’s to love about LG fridge freezers?
LinearCooling™
Seals in freshness longer
UVnano™
Enjoy pure water every time
LG ThinQ®
Stay connected anywhere
LinearCooling™
Seals in farm freshness longer
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days1).
UVnano ™
Taste the freshness
Enjoy pure water every time with our UV technology, which eliminates 99.99% 3) of bacteria.
LG ThinQ®
Experience a smart life, stay connected with LG ThinQ®
Manage your refrigerator easily and receive the latest alerts from anywhere with the LG ThinQ® app.
*LG ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or local LG website for service availability.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
Auto Ice Maker
Plenty of ice with non plumbing
Save time and effort with easy freezing and automatic ice storage.
*If you manually put water into the water tank, ice is automatically made.
Smart Fill
Effortless precision with one touch
Long-press for 3 seconds to set your amount, then get the desired amount with a single push. Enjoy convenient, spill-free dispensing with preset options of 250ml, 500ml, and 1.0L.
*The Smart Fill will only operate when the user manually selects the desired dispensing option (250ml, 500ml, 1000ml).
*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
1)LinearCooling™
-Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
2)DoorCooling⁺ ™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results of using LG's internal testing method. Comparing time for the temperature to drop of the water container placed in the top basket between DoorCooling⁺ ™ hole closed and DoorCooling⁺ ™ hole opened of LGE model LFB61BLGAI.
-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
-Applicable models only.
3)UVnano™
-The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage.
-UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
4)Inverter Linear Compressor™
-Inverter Linear Compressor™: As Inverter Linear Compressor™ can precisely control both speed & distance of compressor parts with a unique direct transmission mechanism. And thanks to its simple components with fewer friction points for less wear and tear, Inverter Linear Compressor™ consumes less energy during operation, making the refrigerator so durable and quiet.
FAQ
Q.
What is LG LinearCooling ™?
A.
LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.
Q.
What is LG DoorCooling+ ™?
A.
DoorCooling+ ™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.
Q.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
A.
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
Q.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
A.
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
Q.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
A.
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Q.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
A.
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
