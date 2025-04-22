27.3 cu.ft | Multi Door | Linear Cooling | inverter linear | Multi Air Flow | ThinQ (Wi-Fi) | InstaView | color Essence Black Steel

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LM344VBNLF
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Linear Cooling
  • Multi Air Flow
A video shows a woman approach her InstaView refrigerator and knock twice. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door. The view zooms in to focus on the drinks in the door and then zooms out to see the woman from behind as she opens the door and grabs a drink.
InstaView™ ThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

Even Cooling in Any Time

Even Cooling in Any Time

Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.

*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional Smart Inverter Compressor. Based on UL test comparing temperature fluctuation in time between LGE model B606S and B607S, according to LG internal test method.

Multi Air Flow
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
Hygiene FRESH TM
Hygiene Fresh TM

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.
Inverter Linear Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor

Efficient Energy Saving

Thanks to LG's Inverter Linear Compressor, ensuring market leading efficiency by using less components than conventional compressors. Hence, Inverter Linear Compressor has less friction points, making less noise.
Saso

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

Key Spec

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1787 x 918

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CAPACITY

  • Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

    8.1

  • Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

    18.0

  • Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

    33

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    231

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    511

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    775

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    873

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    918

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    168

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1787 x 918

  • Product Weight (kg)

    157

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top + Side LED

  • Extra Space

    Yes

  • Shelf_Folding

    1-step folding

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

