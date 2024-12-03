We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27.2 cu.ft | Multi Door | Linear Cooling | Large Capacity + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
Key Features
- Smart Inverter
- Linear Cooling
- Multi Air Flow
- Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
- Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
- Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional Smart Inverter Compressor. Based on UL test comparing temperature fluctuation in time between LGE model B606S and B607S, according to LG internal test method.
27.2 cu.ft | Multi Door | Linear Cooling | Large Capacity
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
914 x 1787 x 918
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Multi Door
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
33
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
-
246
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
508
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
787
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
873
-
Depth without handle (mm)
-
918
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
151
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
914 x 1787 x 918
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
141
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
No
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
No plumbing required
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Prime Silver
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Extra Space
-
No
-
Shelf_Folding
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
