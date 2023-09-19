We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1 Door Fridge 13.6 S.Cu.Ft Plantinum Silver Color/Door Alarm/Child Lock/ThinQ WiFi/Smart Inverter Compressor
Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines
The new design fits perfectly into standard kitchen cabinets for a clean, minimalist look.
A Flat Door to Inspired Décor
Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.
Zero Space Required
The Zero-Clearance hinge allows you to install right next to a wall for a completely built-in look.
*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1850 x 673
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
-
Option
All Spec
-
Product Type
-
Larder & Freezer
-
Finish (Door)
-
Option
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
Option
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Compressor
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Yes (Upper +Back LED)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (4)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
81
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1850 x 673
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
74
Buy Directly
LD141BBSIT
1 Door Fridge 13.6 S.Cu.Ft Plantinum Silver Color/Door Alarm/Child Lock/ThinQ WiFi/Smart Inverter Compressor