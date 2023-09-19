About Cookies on This Site

1 Door Freezer 11.4 S.Cu.Ft Plantinum Silver Color/Door Alarm/Child Lock/Twist Ice Maker inside/ThinQ WiFi/Smart Inverter Compressor

1 Door Freezer 11.4 S.Cu.Ft Plantinum Silver Color/Door Alarm/Child Lock/Twist Ice Maker inside/ThinQ WiFi/Smart Inverter Compressor

LF131BBSIT

Sealing in Freshness with a Seamless Design

Sealing in Freshness with a Seamless Design

Every inch of this new freezer is designed to bring elegance and enhanced function to your kitchen.
One image shows an open freezer filled with produce and cold air blowing throughout. The second image shows uncooked raw meat that has thawed and is ready to cook.
Total No Frost

Fuss Less with Frostless Technology

LG's frost-free cooling system prevents frost build-up, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.
The freezer is shown with the door opening out. Blue air is blowing from the top of each section to completely surround the food that would be inside.
Multi Air Flow

Freshness All Around

Cool air flows in every direction to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest.
One image shows a bowl of icecream with a fruit topping. A second image shows the interior of the freezer stocked with ice cream and a magnification bubble showing the "Express Freeze" button. A third image shows a drink with a lot of ice.
Express Freeze

A Blast of Cool in an Instant

Don't let your new pint of ice cream melt. Hit Express Freeze for a powerful blast of icy cold air.
The freezer is shown from the front with the door open and a blue square and arrows pushing out highlighting the ample space inside.
Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

With the large capacity of 324L in the freezer, you'll have ample room for all your favourite goodies.
The freezer is shown at an angle seamlessly fitting in with the cabinets in a modern kitchen.
Seamless Fit Design

Make Seamless, Built-in Design Easy

With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this seamless design delivers a custom, built-in look.

The front view of the freezer is shown in a kitchen. A blue 3D square and arrows pointing inward toward the door show how the freezer fits perfectly in a standard kitchen.
The front view of the freezer is shown in a kitchen. A blue 3D square and arrows pointing inward toward the door show how the freezer fits perfectly in a standard kitchen.

The Smart Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty icon next to the Smart Inverter Compressor icon.
Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-Year Warranty

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level, saving your money & the planet. Plus, it is also backed by a 10-year warranty, for 10 years of peace of mind.

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).

LF131BBSIT-D
SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LF131BBSIT-V1
Capacity
11.4 Cu.Ft
Dimension (WxDxH)
595 x 1850 x 673
Main technology
LINEAR Cooling™
Additional benefit
Multi Air Flow

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1850 x 673

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

Finish (Door)

Option

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Larder & Freezer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Option

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Yes (LED, UPPER)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

89

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1850 x 673

Product Weight (kg)

82

LF131BBSIT

LF131BBSIT

1 Door Freezer 11.4 S.Cu.Ft Plantinum Silver Color/Door Alarm/Child Lock/Twist Ice Maker inside/ThinQ WiFi/Smart Inverter Compressor

