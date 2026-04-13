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17.9 Cu.Ft | Side By Side | Smart Inverter Compressor + LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface

17.9 Cu.Ft | Side By Side | Smart Inverter Compressor + LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface

LS19GBBDI.S30A001
Front view of 17.9 Cu.Ft | Side By Side | Smart Inverter Compressor + LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface LS19GBBDI.S30A001
LS19GBBDI-S30A001
LS19GBBDI-S30A001
Front view of 17.9 Cu.Ft | Side By Side | Smart Inverter Compressor + LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface LS19GBBDI.S30A001
LS19GBBDI-S30A001
LS19GBBDI-S30A001

Key Features

  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • Optimal Low Noise Performance
  • Moist Balance Crisper™
  • WOW Interface
  • WOW Orchestra
  • 2.1ch Surround Sound
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front View

LS19GBBDI

17.9 Cu.Ft | Side By Side | Smart Inverter Compressor
Front view of soundbar and subwoofer

S30A

LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface
LS19GBBDI

LS19GBBDI

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

LG Soundbar S30A is placed in a plain background under lighting.

AI-optimized sound. The versatile companion for your LG TV.

Enjoy richer, more immersive 2.1ch sound powered by WOW Orchestra and AI Sound Pro

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All Spec

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All Spec

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