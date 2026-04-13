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17.9 Cu.Ft | Side By Side | Smart Inverter Compressor + LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface
Products in this Bundle: 2
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
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- 17.9 Cu.Ft | Side By Side | Smart Inverter Compressor
- LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface
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