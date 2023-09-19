We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
28.2 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Plantinum Silver Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL, TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS.
*2706.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 913
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Platinum Silver3
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Side by Side
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
C
CAPACITY
-
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
-
8.6
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
-
18.5
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
32
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
-
242
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
524
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
798
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
-
Yes [Inner Top Display]
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
798
-
Depth without handle (mm)
-
913
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
913
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
129
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1790
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1790
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
960 x 1885 x 970
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 913
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
119
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Side LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
2
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2 Transparent
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Platinum Silver3
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Spray
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
425
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Side LED
-
Door Basket_Dairy Corner
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
-
Egg Tray
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
No
-
Hygiene Fresh+
-
No
-
Metallic Decoration (Basket)
-
No
-
Metallic Decoration (Door cooling)
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration (Drawer)
-
No
-
Metallic Decoration (Shelf)
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Balancer)
-
No
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
-
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
Buy Directly
