28.2 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Plantinum Silver Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

28.2 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Plantinum Silver Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor

LS32CBBSIV

LS32CBBSIV

28.2 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Plantinum Silver Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor

Front image
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on UL, TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.

*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.

*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS.

*2706.

A hand holds a phone. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app. The refrigerator in the background has one side open showing the contents inside. There is a Smart Diagnosis icon above the refrigerator.
Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.
The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

SASO

Design, features, and specifications are subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
Print

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 913

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

C

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

8.6

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

18.5

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

32

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

242

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

524

Storage Volume Total (L)

798

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

Yes [Inner Top Display]

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

798

Depth without handle (mm)

913

Depth with handle (mm)

913

Packing Weight (kg)

129

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1790

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1790

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

960 x 1885 x 970

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 913

Product Weight (kg)

119

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Side LED

Door Basket_Transparent

2

Drawer_Freezer

2 Transparent

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver3

Door (Material)

PET

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Handle Type

Pocket Spray

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

425

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Side LED

Door Basket_Dairy Corner

No

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Egg tray/Egg basket

Egg Tray

Hygiene Fresh

No

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Metallic Decoration (Basket)

No

Metallic Decoration (Door cooling)

Yes

Metallic Decoration (Drawer)

No

Metallic Decoration (Shelf)

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Fresh Balancer)

No

Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

What people are saying

