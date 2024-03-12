We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Side By Side Refrigerator | 28.1 Cu.Ft | Platinum Silver | InstaView, | Hygiene Fresh+ | Inverter Linear Compressor
*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
Modern Elegance In Every Detail
The silver accents and metallic wall give the design a premium feel from the inside out.
*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.
SASO_Label
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 913
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
InstaView Only
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Noble Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
-
8.6
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
-
18.4
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
32
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
-
242
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
522
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
796
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
798
-
Depth without handle (mm)
-
775
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
144
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 913
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
134
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
InstaView Only
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Noble Steel
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
-
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
