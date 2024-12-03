Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22.8 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, White Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor + 39 Liter "Convection" NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS,Healthy Fry ,Steam Chef ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter

22.8 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, White Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor + 39 Liter “Convection” NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS,Healthy Fry ,Steam Chef ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter

MLS25CBBW.MJ3965

22.8 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, White Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor + 39 Liter “Convection” NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS,Healthy Fry ,Steam Chef ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
39L
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D)
540x325x523
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Inverter

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

1450

Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

1900

Convection Power Consumption (W)

1850

Grill Power Consumption (W)

950

Heater Type

Charcoal + Quartz

Microwave Power Output (W)

1100

Oven Capacity (L)

39

Turntable Size (mm)

360

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Touch & Dial

COOKING MODES

Defrost

8

Air Fry

8

Bake

8

Inverter Defrost

4

Roast

8

Slow Cook

4

Steam Cook

8

Warm

4

ACCESSORIES

Steam Chef (Ea)

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

614 x 381 x 573

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

540 x 325 x 523

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

544 x 327 x 525

Product Weight (kg)

15.2

Shipping Weight (kg)

21.8

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

1100

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

220 / 50~60

BASIC SPEC

Door Design

Smog

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Noble Silver

Oven Capacity (L)

39

Type

Infrared Convection

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

Clock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Time Setting

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Design

Smog

Door Open Type

Pull Down

Outcase Color

Noble Silver

