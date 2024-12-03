Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
11.8 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Dark Graphite Steel color

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

11.8 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Dark Graphite Steel color

LT13DBBDIV

11.8 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Dark Graphite Steel color

()
  • front view
  • front open door food
  • front open door
  • Door Cooling LED
  • freezer
  • handle
  • drawer food
  • drawer
  • right side
  • left side
  • side
  • saso
front view
front open door food
front open door
Door Cooling LED
freezer
handle
drawer food
drawer
right side
left side
side
saso

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Smart Diagnosis™
More
Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

Even

Even & Fast Cooling in Any Where

LG DoorCooling ™ makes inside temperature more even and cool 35% quicker than
conventional cooling system.
It significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side
of the compartment.
Fast & Even Cooling
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

saso

Print

Key Spec

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

    2.8

  • Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

    9.0

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    79

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    256

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    335

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    624

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    710

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    63

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Product Weight (kg)

    57

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Deodorizer

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    10 Eggs

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 