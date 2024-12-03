11.8 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Dark Graphite Steel color

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 710
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
-
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
2.8
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
9.0
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
79
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
256
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
335
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
624
-
Depth without handle (mm)
710
-
Packing Weight (kg)
63
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 710
-
Product Weight (kg)
57
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Deodorizer
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite Steel
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
10 Eggs
-
Fresh 0 Zone
No
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.