13.9 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Platinum Silver color, Smart Diagnosis, Inverter Compressor
*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
Save Defrosting Time
meat is freshly preserved in the Fresh 0 Zone.
*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.
*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.
*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.
LG ThinQ™
Smart Control, Smart Life
Control Your Appliance
Remotely from Anywhere
Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any WiFi-enabled device with LG ThinQ™.
*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supperted)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
Design, features, and specifications are subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Brand Name
-
LG
-
Product Model
-
LT15CBBSIV1
-
Product Type
-
Refrigerator
-
Color
-
Platinum Silver
-
Warranty
-
2 Years
-
Made in
-
India
-
Voltage
-
220V
-
Frequency
-
50/60 Hz
-
Energy Consumption per Year
-
278 Kwh
-
Installation Type
-
Freestanding
-
Defrost(No/Manual)
-
Auto Defrost
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a
-
Thermostat
-
Yes
-
Digital Inverter Compressor
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Lighting Type
-
LED
-
Adjustable Shelves
-
Slim Type Glass Shelves
-
Style
-
Top Freezer
-
Multi Air Flow Technology
-
Yes
-
Adjustable Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
Net Refrigerator Capacity
-
10.8 CU.FT
-
Net Freezer Capacity
-
3.2 CU.FT
-
Net Total Capacity
-
13.9 CU.FT
-
Warranty(compressor)
-
10 Years Inverter Compressor
