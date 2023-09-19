We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13.9 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, White color, Smart Diagnosis, Inverter Compressor
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
Save Defrosting Time
meat is freshly preserved in the Fresh 0 Zone.
*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.
*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.
*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.
*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supperted)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
SASO_Label
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Brand Name
-
LG
-
Product Model
-
LT15CBBWIV
-
Product Type
-
Refrigerator
-
Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Child Lock
-
No
-
Touchscreen
-
No
-
Color
-
White
-
Warranty
-
2 Years
-
Made in
-
Indonesia
-
Fast Freeze
-
No
-
Voltage
-
220V
-
Frequency
-
50/60 Hz
-
Energy Consumption per Year
-
278 Kwh
-
Smart Connect
-
No
-
Built-in Display
-
No
-
Installation Type
-
Freestanding
-
Defrost(No/Manual)
-
Auto Defrost
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a
-
Door in Door
-
No
-
Thermostat
-
Yes
-
Digital Inverter Compressor
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Lighting Type
-
LED
-
Thru-The-Door Dispenser
-
No
-
Adjustable Shelves
-
Slim Type Glass Shelves
-
Style
-
Top Freezer
-
Built-in TV
-
No
-
Interior Camera
-
No
-
Door Alarm
-
No
-
Multi Air Flow Technology
-
Yes
-
Adjustable Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
Net Refrigerator Capacity
-
10.8 CU.FT
-
Net Freezer Capacity
-
3.2 CU.FT
-
Net Total Capacity
-
13.9 CU.FT
-
Ice Maker
-
No
-
Warranty(compressor)
-
10 Years Inverter Compressor
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
LT15CBBWIV1
13.9 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, White color, Smart Diagnosis, Inverter Compressor