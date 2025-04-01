19.6 Cu.Ft | Top Freezer Refrigerator | Multi Air Flow | Plantinum Silver Color

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LT20CBBVIV
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • Reversible Door
  • 2Humidity Crisper
  • Total No Frost
More

Large Capacity in Compact size

Enjoy 19.6 cubic feet of space for your groceries inside a fridge that doesn't crowd your kitchen

Boosts Energy Efficiency by 36%

The Smart Inverter CompressorTM cools as efficiently as possible to reduce energy usage up to 36%.

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP). The result may vary in actual usage.

Always Quietly Working

The Smart Inverter CompressorTM reduces noise by 20% so your refrigerator is as quiet as a library.

A woman and dog sleep on a couch near the fridge.

* LGE internal test result using the LGE Internal test method comparing noise levels of LG's Smart Inverter Compressor model, GA-B459CLWL(2020), to LG’s Reciprocating Compressor model, GBB530NSQWB(2013). The result may vary in actual usage.

A Customizable Door To Suit Your Needs

The reversible door allows you to customize your refrigerator to fit the space in your room

The fridge is in a kitchen with a right opening door. Next to the fridge is a small circle with an image of the same fridge with a left opening door to indicate a reversible door.

* Door reversal must be done by an authorized installer or service person. If it is not, the doors will not be covered by the warranty. Service charges may occur. Contact the merchant for details.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are shown filled with produce. A magnified circle shows the Humidity Control lever on the top of the drawer close up with arrows to indicate it can be changed.

Crisp Fruits and Veggies Everyday

Two humidity-crisper drawers keep your fruits and veggies crisper, longer.

Even Cooling From Top to Bottom

With the Total No Frost system, food is kept fresher, longer. Save energy and prevent frost.

*Cooling speed of bottled water : Time taken to cool down the water bottle from 30℃ to 7℃ in refrigerator door baskets. Tested by SLG (SLG : Certificated by a Germany’s testing laboratory “SLG Prüf-und Zertifizierungs GmbH)

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LT20CBBVIV_

Key Spec

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    760 x 1676 x 856

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    P/S3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

    4

  • Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

    14.2

  • Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

    38

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    114

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    401

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    553

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    748

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    856

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    82

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    760 x 1676 x 856

  • Product Weight (kg)

    75.9

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Deodorizer

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    P/S3

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    No

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

