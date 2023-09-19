We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 379L
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*LG internal test data based on "KS C ISO15502" Standard.
Key Spec
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
860 x 1840 x 730
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
All Spec
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Cool
-
No
-
Express Freeze
-
No
-
Internal LED Display
-
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
-
Product Type
-
Top Mount
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
C
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
-
Handle Type
-
Bar
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
1 Lever 1 Tray
-
Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)
-
Yes
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
330
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
No
-
Hygiene Fresh+
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_2L Bottle Storage
-
Yes
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
3 Full + 2 Half
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
-
Yes
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Metallic Decoration (Door cooling)
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration (Shelf)
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
1
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
2
-
Metallic Decoration (Shelf)
-
No
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
98
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
860 x 1840 x 730
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
88
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
580
-
Depth without handle (mm)
-
700
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
730
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1780
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1840
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
914 x 1904 x 760
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
98
LT22CBBSIN
LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 379L