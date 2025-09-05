Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8.8 Cu.Ft, Built-In Refrigerator, White color, Multi Air Flow, Smart Inverter Compressor.

8.8 Cu.Ft, Built-In Refrigerator, White color, Multi Air Flow, Smart Inverter Compressor.

8.8 Cu.Ft, Built-In Refrigerator, White color, Multi Air Flow, Smart Inverter Compressor.

NEOM1
Front
bottom detail
Air flow detail
Top inside detail
USP_built-in design
USP_humidity controlled crisper and Fresh zone
USP_humidity controlled crisper and Fresh zone
Lifestyle (cooking package)
Lifestyle (front open food)
Lifestyle (top open empty )
Lifestyle (bottom open empty)
Right open food
side
back
Front
bottom detail
Air flow detail
Top inside detail
USP_built-in design
USP_humidity controlled crisper and Fresh zone
USP_humidity controlled crisper and Fresh zone
Lifestyle (cooking package)
Lifestyle (front open food)
Lifestyle (top open empty )
Lifestyle (bottom open empty)
Right open food
side
back

Key Features

  • Built-in design
  • Humidity controlled crisper
  • Less frost

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

Minimal built-in design

Sleek lines, customizable settings.

Humidity controller

Fresher, crisper ingredients.

Less frost formation

Freedom from manual defrosting.

Sleek design

Flawless kitchen aesthetic

Sliding door panels with matching materials add the finishing touch to your modern kitchen interior.

Footage of the refrigerator door opening and closing.

Door flexibility to fit your space

The reversible door gives you freedom to adjust which direction the door opens to suit your layout preferences.

Touch display for easy control

The LED touch display and intuitive interface give you easy operation.

Top left humidity control icon and fresh fruit vegetables

Humidity controller (Fridge)

Fresher, crisper ingredients

The humidity controlled crisper keeps fruits and veggies fresh and crisp with adjustable humidity levels, so you can enjoy market-fresh meal ingredients.

Fresh zone drawer full of fresh fruits.

Fresh zone (Fridge)

Long-lasting produce

The fresh zone drawer preserves the freshness and taste of fruits and vegetables.

Comparison of frozen fruit containers without and with frost.

Less frost (Freezer)

Evenly circulating cold air

Experience freshness and convenience with Less frost technology – say goodbye to manual defrosting.

A close-up of easily removing ice cream from a sliding tray by hand.

Sliding tray (Freezer)

Easy accessibility with the sliding tray

The sliding tray stores your favorite freezer food for quick and easy access.

Built-in bottom freezer installation guide

Click for further details on how the built-in bottom freezer fits into your space, including a guide to measuring and other criteria to heed.

1. Installation precautions

The fridge and cabinet doors should open to a 90-degree angle. Make sure there is a 40 mm gap for ventilation between the wall and installation cabinet.

Image of refrigerator installation precautions

2. Secure installation

To keep the refrigerator in place, make sure to securely install it using the side cover gasket, plastic top bracket, furniture screws, and plastic bracket screws.

Image of refrigerator fixation and related parts

3. Securing refrigerator door to cabinet panel

Secure the refrigerator door to the cabinet panel at four different points. Temporarily attach the door guide with a screw, attach a door rail with two furniture screws, remove the door guide, and fasten the third door rail screw. Then, cover the screw holes with a door rail cover.

Image of refrigerator door to cabinet panel connection and related parts image

*This video is for product size and installation, and the design may be different from the actual product.

Parts & accessories

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

Image of refrigerator installation and parts to be provided

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

User guide

You may also like

Complete your kitchen with the full built-in experience. 

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

NEOM1
Product Type
Built-In
Storage Volume Total (L)
250
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
554 x 1775 x 565
Smart Diagnosis
Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Built-In

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Panel Ready

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Deodorizer

    No

  • Reversible door

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top Soft LED (Faced)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    250

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    52

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    198

  • Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

    1.8

  • Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

    7.0

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    62

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    69

  • Depth without door (mm)

    523

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    565

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    554 x 1775 x 565

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 