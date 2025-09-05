We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.8 Cu.Ft, Built-In Refrigerator, White color, Multi Air Flow, Smart Inverter Compressor.
NEOM1
()
Key Features
- Built-in design
- Humidity controlled crisper
- Less frost
Ready for a kitchen that serves?
Sleek design
Flawless kitchen aesthetic
Sliding door panels with matching materials add the finishing touch to your modern kitchen interior.
Built-in bottom freezer installation guide
Click for further details on how the built-in bottom freezer fits into your space, including a guide to measuring and other criteria to heed.
1. Installation precautions
The fridge and cabinet doors should open to a 90-degree angle. Make sure there is a 40 mm gap for ventilation between the wall and installation cabinet.
Image of refrigerator installation precautions
2. Secure installation
To keep the refrigerator in place, make sure to securely install it using the side cover gasket, plastic top bracket, furniture screws, and plastic bracket screws.
Image of refrigerator fixation and related parts
3. Securing refrigerator door to cabinet panel
Secure the refrigerator door to the cabinet panel at four different points. Temporarily attach the door guide with a screw, attach a door rail with two furniture screws, remove the door guide, and fasten the third door rail screw. Then, cover the screw holes with a door rail cover.
Image of refrigerator door to cabinet panel connection and related parts image
*This video is for product size and installation, and the design may be different from the actual product.
Parts & accessories
View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.
Image of refrigerator installation and parts to be provided
Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Built-In
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Panel Ready
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
Deodorizer
No
Reversible door
Yes
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top Soft LED (Faced)
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
Shelf_Folding
No
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
Fresh 0 Zone
No
Egg tray/Egg basket
No
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
250
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
52
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
198
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
1.8
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
7.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
62
Packing Weight (kg)
69
Depth without door (mm)
523
Depth without handle (mm)
565
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
554 x 1775 x 565
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
