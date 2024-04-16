Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth + LG XBOOM RNC5.

LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth + LG XBOOM RNC5.

XL5S.RNC5

LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth + LG XBOOM RNC5.

Front view
Products in this Bundle: 2
Promo image

XL5S

LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth
RNC5

RNC5

LG XBOOM RNC5.
LG XBOOM XL5S is placed on the stage with red-orange gradient lighting is on. Behind the stage, people enjoy the music.


Bigger the Sound,
Bigger the Party

Make the party bigger with an even bigger sound. LG XBOOM XL5S produces a powerful party sound to fill the venue.
The All-in-One for Bold Party Sound
LG XBOOM RNC5

The All-in-One for Bold Party Sound

A Super Bass Boost, and other fun features deliver big, powerful beats that take the party atmosphere up a notch.
All Spec

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

6.5" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

2.5" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3.5

Battery Life (Hrs)

12

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

55 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1ch (2Way)

Output Power

200 W

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

USB

1

Bluetooth Version

5.1

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Battery Indicator

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Speaker

289 x 570 x 280 mm

Carton Box

698 x 374 x 354 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

13.6 kg

Net Weight

11.2 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

PRODUCT FEATURES

Sound

User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
(Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football) Special EQ
(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

Special EQ

User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
(Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football) Special EQ
(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

Convenience

Repeat 1/All
Juke Box
Suffle
Skip/Scan - Fwd/Rev
USB Copy/direct recording
Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Party Strobe (App 용)
File/Folder search with music playing
Fota
Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

Functions

DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App)
Multi Juke box / DJ Pad / Auto DJ
Vocal effects, Voice canceller, Key changer
Sound Sync

File Format

(MP3/WMA) ID3 Tag Display
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Speaker

System - 2Way 3Speaker
Tweeter Unit - 2"x2
Woofer Unit - 8"
Impedance (TW/Woofer) - 8Ω / 3Ω

Connections

USB (2 input)
Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)

Power Supply

Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz

Dimension:(W x H x D) mm

Main: 330 x 685 x 344mm

Net Weight: (Kg)

Net: 13.8Kg

Gross Weight: (Kg)

Gross: 16.6Kg

What people are saying

