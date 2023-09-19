We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth
LG XBOOM XL5S is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 6.5-inch giant woofer is enlarged in order to emphazie its 200W sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.
Front view of the speaker. There is a line to inform each part of the lighting. On top and bottom, double strobe lighting. In the middle, pink and cyon gradient multi color ring lighting is on.
Make Your Party Mesmerizing
Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.
Customize Your Party Lighting
*All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
Hold Your Own Concert
There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL5S. Below the image, there are guitar
Take it everywhere,
Enjoy anytime
Go with LG XBOOM XL5S wherever you like to share the music. It is built to keep up in the outdoors, so it travels with you everywhere without any worries.
All Spec
EQ
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
-
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
-
6.5" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
2.5" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Cone
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
3.5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
12
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
-
55 W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5 W
CONNECTIVITY
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
-
289 x 570 x 280 mm
-
Carton Box
-
698 x 374 x 354 mm
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
13.6 kg
-
Net Weight
-
11.2 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
-
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
-
200 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
What people are saying
