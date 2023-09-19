We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM RNC7
Light Up the Dance Floor with Multi Color Lighting
Colorful LED lights vary and change with the rhythm of the beat to add more excitement to your parties.
*This feature only works on Android.
*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.
*There is no internal storage.
All Spec
PRODUCT FEATURES
-
Special EQ
-
(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)
-
Convenience
-
Repeat 1/All
Juke Box
Suffle
Skip/Scan - Fwd/Rev
USB Copy/direct recording
Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Party Strobe (App 용)
File/Folder search with music playing
Fota
Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
-
Functions
-
DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App)
Multi Juke box / DJ Pad / Auto DJ
Vocal effects, Voice canceller, Key changer
Sound Sync
-
File Format
-
(MP3/WMA) ID3 Tag Display
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Speaker
-
System - 3Way 5Speaker
Tweeter Unit - 2"x2
Mid Unit - 3"x2
Woofer Unit - 8"
Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer) - 8Ω / 4Ω / 6Ω
-
Connections
-
USB (2 input)
Optical input
Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)
-
Power Supply
-
Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Dimension:(W x H x D) mm
-
Main: 330 x 785 x 344mm
-
Net Weight: (Kg)
-
Net: 16Kg
-
Gross Weight: (Kg)
-
Gross: 19Kg
RNC7
LG XBOOM RNC7