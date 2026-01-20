About Cookies on This Site

LG xboom Stage 301 | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am for Parties and Performances + LG XBOOM XL2S

LG xboom Stage 301 | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am for Parties and Performances + LG XBOOM XL2S

STAGE301.XL2S001
Bundle front view
Front view
Front-view
Bundle front view
Front view
Front-view

Key Features

  • Woofer and midranges unit by Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • Space Calibration
  • Feel the bold party sound
  • Give music a powerful boost
  • Sing It Loud and Clear
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front View

STAGE301

LG xboom Stage 301 | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am for Parties and Performances
front view

XL2S

LG XBOOM XL2S
bluetooth
Left 30 degree view of LG XBOOM XL2S spotlighted on the stage. The XBOOM light are also purple.
LG XBOOM XL2S

Feel the bold party sound

Super Bass Boost and other fun features bring powerful rhythm that will turn the party up.
Print

All Spec

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

2EA (Φ6.3)

AUDIO CONTROL

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

What people are saying

