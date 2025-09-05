About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM XL7T + LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver

LG XBOOM XL7T + LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver

LG XBOOM XL7T + LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver

XL7T.BUDS
Key Features

  • 250W Output & 8-inch Woofer - Fill Up the Venue with Huge Sound
  • Dynamic Pixel Lighting & Multi Color Ring Lighting - Light Up the Party
  • Telescopic Handle & Wheels - Take It Everywhere
  • Graphene unit
  • Auracast
  • gram-match
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Promo image

XL7T

LG XBOOM XL7T
cradle rear view with earbuds apart

BUDS

LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver
LG XBOOM XL7S is placed on the stage with red-orange gradient lighting is on. Behind the stage, people enjoy the music.

Sounds Bold
Play out Loud

Kick the party up a notch with LG XBOOM XL7T.
It sounds extra large and also has various entertainment.

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds, created in collaboration with will.i.am.

Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style. 

What people are saying

