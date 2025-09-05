About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM Party Speaker - XL9T ,Bluetooth, 1000W + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

XL9T.XG2TBK
Bundle Images
first model front view
second model front view
Key Features

  • 1000W Output & 8-inch Woofers - Fill Up the Venue with Huge Sound
  • Pixel Art Display & Multi Color Ring Lighting & X-Flash Lightings - Light Up the Party
  • Handle & Wheels - Take It Everywhere
  • Compact Design - take it wherever you go
  • Mighty Sound - powerful audio from a small device
  • Attach anywhere - convenient string for connecting to bag and more
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view with all lighting on. On the Pixel Art Display panel, it shows the sound eq.

XL9T

LG XBOOM Party Speaker - XL9T ,Bluetooth, 1000W
front view

XG2TBK

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
LG XBOOM XL9T is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 8-inch giant woofers are enlarged in order to emphazie its 1000W huge sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.
A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

Boost your
everyday adventures

Tag along and go. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with our compact speaker.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

AC Adaptor

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

Security lock

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Carton Box

987 x 523 x 479 mm

Speaker

404 x 916 x 428 mm

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

Standard

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.2ch (2Way)

Output Power

1,000W

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

150 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

8" x 2

Tweeter Unit Size

3" x  2

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

32.2 kg

Net Weight

27.5 kg

Print

All Spec

