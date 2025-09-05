We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Party Speaker - XL9T ,Bluetooth, 1000W + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
XL9T.XG2TBK
Key Features
- 1000W Output & 8-inch Woofers - Fill Up the Venue with Huge Sound
- Pixel Art Display & Multi Color Ring Lighting & X-Flash Lightings - Light Up the Party
- Handle & Wheels - Take It Everywhere
- Compact Design - take it wherever you go
- Mighty Sound - powerful audio from a small device
- Attach anywhere - convenient string for connecting to bag and more
Products in this Bundle: 2
- LG XBOOM Party Speaker - XL9T ,Bluetooth, 1000W
- Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
All Spec
ACCESSORY
AC Adaptor
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.1
USB
1
CONVENIENCE
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Multipoint
Yes
Security lock
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Carton Box
987 x 523 x 479 mm
Speaker
404 x 916 x 428 mm
EQ
Sound Boost
Yes
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
Standard
Yes
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.2ch (2Way)
Output Power
1,000W
POWER CONSUMPTION
Power-on mode
150 W
Stand-by mode
0.5 W
POWER SUPPLY
AC Adaptor Jack
Yes
SPEAKER
Woofer Unit
8" x 2
Tweeter Unit Size
3" x 2
Tweeter Unit Type
Cone
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
32.2 kg
Net Weight
27.5 kg
