We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK
Feel Powerful Soundwith LG XBOOM Go
Experience LG XBOOM Go's remarkable sound that delivers deep bass and powerful sound together with LG’s latest sound technology.
Sound Boost
Boost up Fun with Stronger Sound
One press of Sound Boost and you can widen the sound field and enjoy your music loudly.
Give Color to Every Music
With an expanded selection of 16 million colors, you can play every song alongside every color of the rainbow for an enriched music experience.
XG5QBK
Sync Your Mood with Light Studio
Every moment has a color, sound. Experience the lighting and music that suits your mood of the day on the XBOOM App.
Sync Your Mood with Light Studio
Customize Your Lighting
Customize Your Lighting
Just Enjoy Music Anytime,Anywhere
Loves Outdoor Adventures
Loves Outdoor Adventures
*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact.
*IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.
*18-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.
*Based on our own evaluation of the sound source. The sound may vary depending on the user's usage environment.
XG5QBK
Made With Recycled Plastic
Made With Recycled Plastic
Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging
Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
All Spec
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
XG5QBK
LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK