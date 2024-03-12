LG XBOOM Go XG7QBK

About Cookies on This Site

Play, Light and Boost.

Play the music, light up the mood and feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go.
Xboom

Feel Powerful Soundwith LG XBOOM Go

Experience LG XBOOM Go's remarkable sound that delivers deep bass and powerful sound together with LG’s latest sound technology.

Brand New Powerful Sound

Track-type woofer produces deep bass and the dome tweeter is engineered to create a crisp high-frequency response.

Bolder Sound

With powerful 30W outputs, you can rock to the beat and enjoy an elevated audio experience every time, from meditation to partying with friends.

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

The bass enhancement algorithm lets you hear and feel each distinct bass note, even when you turn the music down low.

Boost up Fun with Stronger Sound

One press of Sound Boost and you can widen the sound field and enjoy your music loudly.

Give Color to Every Music

With an expanded selection of 16 million colors, you can play every song alongside every color of the rainbow for an enriched music experience.

Every moment has a color, sound. Experience the lighting and music that suits your mood of the day on the XBOOM App.

Customize Your Lighting

Use My Pick on the XBOOM app to customize your very own lighting.

Just Enjoy Music Anytime,Anywhere

IP67

Loves Outdoor Adventures

LG XBOOM Go is ready to crank the outdoors. With IP67, it can withstand water and dust so you never have to worry about keeping the music going.

*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact.
*IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.

24hrs battery

Keeps Music Powered
Up to 24 Hours

Your music will keep going till the next day with LG XBOOM Go XG7’s 24-hour battery. You can even charge your phone with XBOOM Go.

*18-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.
*Based on our own evaluation of the sound source. The sound may vary depending on the user's usage environment.

Answering Calls Hands-Free

Speaker Phone

Hands-Free

LG XBOOM Go makes sure you get an incoming call while the music plays. It switches so you can chat hands-free.

Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG XBOOM Go as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because some parts of the XBOOM Go body use recycled plastic-- We're taking a more eco-minded approach to portable Bluetooth speaker production.

Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging

LG XBOOM Go has been certified by SGS as an Eco Product because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp.

*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

