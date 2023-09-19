We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XBOOM 360 XO3
All Spec
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Woofer Unit
-
4" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
1" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Dome
-
Midrange Unit
-
2" x 1
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
24hrs
-
Power-on mode
-
10W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IP54
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Carton Box
-
219 x 219 x 392 mm
-
Speaker
-
165 x 327 x 165 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
1.1ch(3Way)
-
Output Power
-
25W+25W
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
-
Gross Weight
-
4 kg
-
Net Weight
-
3.2 kg
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Strap
-
Yes
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.