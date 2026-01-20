About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 7.1.3 channel S90TR + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 7.1.3 channel S90TR + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

S90TR.GRAB001
Bundle front view
Front view of S90TR
Front view of GRAB
Bundle front view
Front view of S90TR
Front view of GRAB

Key Features

  • Incredible Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
  • Dome tweeter unit by Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • Space Calibration
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG Soundbar S90TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S90TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 7.1.3 channel S90TR
front view

GRAB

LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am
LG Soundbar is against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the top and moving to the corner. White droplets project from the center and ends of the soundbar like a waterfall, depicting up firing sound.

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*Screen images simulated.

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

Print

All Spec

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support

Contact us

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.