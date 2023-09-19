We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X
TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.
DTS Virtual:X
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
The LG Sound Bar SNH5 meets DTS Virtual:X to transform your home into a theater, for the most
immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.
4.1 ch Sound
For the Full Cinematic Experience
The LG Sound Bar SNH5 supports 4.1 channel output so you can always watch TV with the most immersive sound.
TV is on the wall. LG Soundbar is below the TV. LG ThinQ logo and appliance icons are shown between the TV and LG Soundbar.
LG ThinQ
Turn Your TV and Sound Bar into Your Control Center
Your Sound Bar can now act as your household manager. Conveniently monitor and control connected LG ThinQ home appliances straight from your living room. Check your the status of your refrigerator, washing machine, air-purifier, and even turn your vacuum cleaner on and off.
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
AI Sound Pro
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. Blue-Ray disk below the shelf.
TV Sound Sync
Quality Sound for Quality Entertainment
Enjoy all your content by simply connecting your LG TV via Bluetooth® or optical connection. More powerful sound to match all your entertainment needs.
Connect More Conveniently
Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Output Power
-
600 W
-
Main
-
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
191 x 386 x 318 mm
All Spec
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
90 W
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
- / Yes
-
Main
-
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
191 x 386 x 318 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
5 EA
-
Output Power
-
600 W
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Gross Weight
-
14.7 kg
-
Main
-
6.6 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.3 kg
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
