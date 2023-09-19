About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X

SNH5

LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X

front view with sub woofer and rear up-firing speaker
  • DTS Virtual:X

     

    DTS Virtual:X

    Powerful and more realistic audio entertainment

  • 4.1 ch Surround System

     

    4.1 ch Surround System

    For the premium home theater experience

  • AI Sound Pro

     

    AI Sound Pro  

    Audio optimized for all your entertainment

  • TV Sound Sync

    TV Sound Sync

    Quality sound for quality entertainment

Close-up of LG Soundbar left corner. Bottom left side of TV is also visible.
LG Sound Bar SNH5

The Best Sound for Your Cinematic Experience

TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.

DTS Virtual:X

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Sound Bar SNH5 meets DTS Virtual:X to transform your home into a theater, for the most

immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.

4.1 ch Sound

For the Full Cinematic Experience

The LG Sound Bar SNH5 supports 4.1 channel output so you can always watch TV with the most immersive sound.

TV is on the wall. LG Soundbar is below the TV. LG ThinQ logo and appliance icons are shown between the TV and LG Soundbar.

LG ThinQ

Turn Your TV and Sound Bar into Your Control Center

Your Sound Bar can now act as your household manager. Conveniently monitor and control connected LG ThinQ home appliances straight from your living room. Check your the status of your refrigerator, washing machine, air-purifier, and even turn your vacuum cleaner on and off.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. Blue-Ray disk below the shelf.

TV Sound Sync

Quality Sound for Quality Entertainment

Enjoy all your content by simply connecting your LG TV via Bluetooth® or optical connection. More powerful sound to match all your entertainment needs.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

 

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

 

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

Print

Key Spec

Number of Channels

4.1

Output Power

600 W

Main

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

90 W

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS Virtual:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

4

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

4.1

Number of Speakers

5 EA

Output Power

600 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

14.7 kg

Main

6.6 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

ACCESSORY

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view with sub woofer and rear up-firing speaker

SNH5

LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X

Find Online