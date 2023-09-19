About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SQC1 | 2.1ch | 160W | Dolby Digital

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

SQC1 | 2.1ch | 160W | Dolby Digital

SQC1

SQC1 | 2.1ch | 160W | Dolby Digital

SQC1
Compact with Powerful Sound

Compact with Powerful Sound

Enjoy rich sound in a compact size powerful enough to belt out your favourite tunes.
Wireless Subwoofer

Wireless Subwoofer

Enjoy great sound with Stereo Speakers and a 100W Wireless Subwoofer.
Total Power Output

Total Power Output & Sound Channels

Enhance your movie, TV or gaming experience with 2.1ch 160W RMS total power output.
Sj2 soundbar bluetooth

Bluetooth® Music Streaming

Stream your favourite music from your mobile devices to the Sound Bar with wireless audio streaming via Bluetooth® technology.
Print

Key Spec

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

160 W

Main

660 x 56 x 99 mm

Subwoofer

185.5 x 303.0 x 205.0 mm

All Spec

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

18 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

24 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

ACCESSORY

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes / -

Bluetooth Version

4

Optical

1

USB

1

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

660 x 56 x 99 mm

Subwoofer

185.5 x 303.0 x 205.0 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Number of Speakers

3 EA

Output Power

160 W

SOUND EFFECT

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes / -

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

6.04 kg

Main

1.31 kg

Subwoofer

2.98 kg

What people are saying

Buy Directly

SQC1

SQC1

SQC1 | 2.1ch | 160W | Dolby Digital