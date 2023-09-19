About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM RM2, 80W, Handle & Tripod Hole for Public Address and Party Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM RM2, 80W, Handle & Tripod Hole for Public Address and Party Speaker

RM2

LG XBOOM RM2, 80W, Handle & Tripod Hole for Public Address and Party Speaker

LG XBOOM RM2
All Spec

GENERAL

Sales region

MEA

Entity

AF/EF/SB

Target MP

`19.11

System Model Name

RM2-NK

System Model Name - Main Set

RM2-NK

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm

430 x 655 x 385

Size (W x H x D) mm

410 x 518 x 745

Set Weight (kg)

12.3

Gross Weight (Kg)

14.4

Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

172/356/445

AMPLIFIER

Power Output - Front

80W

Function Selector - AUX 2 (L/R)

Yes

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - SD Card

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio Out - Audio line out

Yes

Audio In - USB 1

Yes

Audio In - AUX 2 (L/R)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

2EA (Φ6.3)

DISPLAY

Display - Type

LED (7seg / 4 digit)

SOUND

Echo Volume adjustment

Yes

Bass Volume adjustment

Yes

Treble Volume Adjustment

Yes

Music volume

Yes

MIC Volume

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement - Wide

110 ~ 240V

Power Consumption

22W

Power off consumption

0.5W ↓

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC

Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - BT Auto Connection

Yes

Convenience - Hole cup for tripod installation

Yes

Convenience - Handle

Yes

Convenience - Wheel for easy to move

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Flexo

Screw for tripod installation

Yes

SPEAKER

Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

3"

Spreaker - Woofer Unit

15"

Spreaker - Impedance

3ohm

Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

No

