About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

98 Inch LG UHD UT90 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 Pro webOS24 2024 120 HZ + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

98 Inch LG UHD UT90 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 Pro webOS24 2024 120 HZ + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR

98UT90006LA.S80TR
98UT90006LA.S80TR
Front view of LG UHD TV, 98UT90 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen
Front view of LG Soundbar s80tr, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
98UT90006LA.S80TR
Front view of LG UHD TV, 98UT90 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen
Front view of LG Soundbar s80tr, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

Key Features

  • Maximum wide immersion from an ultra big display
  • Fully optimized picture and sound with the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K
  • Breathtaking color and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
  • Incredible Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG UHD TV, 98UT90 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

98UT90006LA

98 Inch LG UHD UT90 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 Pro webOS24 2024 120 HZ
Front view of LG Soundbar s80tr, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S80TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR
A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG UHD TV.

Expand your view of every clear detail

All-new Ultra HD brings vibrancy to every color on a breathtakingly large display.

*Screen image simulated.

LG Soundbar on a grey surface against a grey backdrop in angled aerial perspective.

LG Soundbar on a grey surface against a grey backdrop in angled aerial perspective.

Elevating your LG TV experience with top-notch soundbar

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Print

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

2182 x 1258 x 110.4

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

61.2

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2395 x 1633 x 285

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

2182 x 1258 x 110.4

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

2182 x 1358 x 464.6

TV Stand (WxD)

1826 x 464.6

TV Weight without Stand

61.2

TV Weight with Stand

65.1

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

103.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

800 x 400

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

40W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Basic, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Always Ready

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.