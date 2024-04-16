Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
98 Inch LG UHD UT90 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024 120 HZ

98UT90006LA

98UT90006LA

98 Inch LG UHD UT90 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024 120 HZ

Front view of LG UHD TV, 98UT90 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

iF Design Award ‘Winner’

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG UHD TV.

Expand your view of every clear detail

All-new Ultra HD brings vibrancy to every color on a breathtakingly large display.

*Screen image simulated.

Super Ultra Big Screen

Immerse deeper on the biggest LG TV

A child is standing in front of a large TV displaying an image of two elephants, one adult and one baby, walking in a grassy field.

Experience the action in lifelike scale and detail on an ultra-big LG TV for a richer, more captivating view.

*Screen image simulated.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

Astonishing intelligence elevates your UHD experience

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

 

Our alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture on the biggest UHD display, for incredible scale that always looks sharp.

*Screen image simulated.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves. Day Night LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels. LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Every frame feels authentically lifesize

AI Super Upscaling for Ultra Big Screen

AI maintains sharpness across the big screen

AI Super Upscaling enhances content to fit the ultra-large display perfectly and look astonishingly crisp.

*98 inches on UT90 feature AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling.

**AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

***Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Sound Pro

Hear sound as immersive as the screen

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

HDR10 Pro

Illuminate the finest details on the largest screen

Immerse in a realm where colors radiate more intensely and brightness is adjusted for a sharply defined picture, achieved by HDR10 Pro.

A split-screen close-up image of a man's face is shown in a purple-tinged, shadowy room. On the left, "SDR" is shown and the image is blurry. On the right, "HDR10 Pro" is shown and the image is clear and sharply defined.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Cinema Screen

Maximize the view with a slimmer bezel

Achieve edge-to-edge immersion with a sleek bezel for a wider, fuller cinematic experience.

*Screen image simulated.

**UT90 comes in a maximum of 98 inches.

webOS 24

Personalize your big screen experience

Enjoy TV made to match you with customization features like My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Card.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

Your TV knows what you love

My Profile

Your space is dedicated to you

With My Profile, you can easily create a profile for each member of the family. Everyone gets a personal home screen, with custom content recommendations.

Quick Card

Take a shortcut to your favorites

Just one click. Quick Card gets you to where you want in a second, whether that's your games hub, your favorite playlists, or your home office.

An LG TV displays an image of a woman and a dog in a vast field. At the bottom of the screen, the text "Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control" is displayed next to a pink-purple circle graphic. Pink bars show the following keywords: Movies with dogs, Dog, Autumn, Relaxation, Friendship. In front of the LG TV, the LG Magic Remote is pointed toward the TV with neon purple concentric circles around the mic button. Next to the remote, a graphic of a finger pressing a button and the text "Short press" is displayed.

AI Concierge

Your favorites at your service

AI Concierge gets to know you through your search history, and recommends content and keyword presets including 'For you,' 'Recommended,' 'Trending now,' and 'Tips.'

*Screen images simulated.

**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.

****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.

*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

********Google Calendar service will be supported later this year.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

An LG Magic Remote with the middle circular button, as neon purple light emanates around the button to highlight them. A soft purple glow surrounds the remote on a black background.

Magic Remote

The magic is
in your hands

Free yourself from the constraints of old-fashioned buttons. LG Magic Remote unlocks all the smart functionality of your LG TV with a click, scroll, or your voice.

*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

Multi View

Multiply your view,
multiply your fun

When one screen isn't enough, split it into 2-4 segments. Use your TV as a dual monitor for your PC, or add more screen to search on the web and to watch in PiP at the same time.

*Screen images simulated.

**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.

***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)

Get total connectivity from your TV

An LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room, displaying a lion and lion cub. A man sits in the foreground with a smartphone in his hand displaying the same image of lions. A graphic of three neon red curved bars is displayed just above the smartphone pointing toward the TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Cast your apps directly onto your TV

See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

Home Hub

Control your smart home from one place

Home Hub enables seamless control of your smart ecosystem from your TV, including mobile, soundbar, and IoT devices like smart lighting, Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, etc.

*Screen images simulated.

**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.

****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.

******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.

A rich array of content ready to watch

An LG TV in the foreground showing a selection of thumbnails of movies and TV shows. The text "Action Collection," "Bloomberg TV+" and "Recently watched" is in the image. The space in front of the TV is lightly illuminated as if from the TV light. Behind the TV in the dark are more thumbnails of movies and TV shows.

LG Channels

Now showing free on LG

Tune into LG Channels 3.0 for the latest news, favorite sports, popular movies, and TV series—even exclusive content only on LG TV.

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

OTT Services

Explore your favorite streaming services easily

Dive straight into a new series as easily as possible, with built-in shortcut access to your favorite streaming services and apps.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Optimal Match with LG Audio

The sleek soundbar fit for LG UHD

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features, even while you watch.

LG TV and LG soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.

WOW Orchestra

Every picture is perfectly on pitch

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG QNED together in synergy.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****UHD is compatible for WOW interface.

*****98 inches on UT90 feature WOW interface and WOW Orchestra.

Scale up movies and gaming

FILMMAKER Mode

Enjoy movie scenes in stunning scale

Immerse yourself in authentic scenes on a bigger scale. FILMMAKER Mode precisely delivers movies just as the director intended.

A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Home Cinema Experience

Maximize movie magic at home

Experience cinema visuals in your own home. HDR10 Pro displays precise color and contrast for deeper immersion.

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Dive full-speed into the action

Immersive HGiG play stays smooth at high-speed with ALLM, and eARC ensures it all sounds amazing.

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

**Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Sustainability

Discover LG UHD AI's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG UHD packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**The following models are made with recycled plastic: Bottom Bracket (UT90(98/75/65/55/50 inches) and UT80(86/75/70 inches).

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Basic, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)

