We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8 million pixels. One-in-a-million picture.
Pure Colors are stunning in NanoCell TV's Real 4K. With around 8 million pixels, real 4K TV delivers picture that is noticeably sharper and more detailed than your standard HD TV. In NanoCell TV, Real 4K resolution is complemented with NanoCell technology for a 4K experience that surpasses international standards.