A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise
Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.
*Screen images simulated.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?
LG's alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 on top of a motherboard, emitting green bolts of light. Brightness Booster with a side face image of a white leopard. Ultra slim and LG Soundbar-ready as they are placed flat against the wall in a modern living space. OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen.
alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7
Only α makes OLED as vivid as this
The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.
Below there are specification of alpha 9 AI processor compared to alpha 5 AI Processor. alpha 9 has 1.5X faster AI performance, 4.5X improved graphics, 2.2X faster processing speeds.
*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
AI Customization
Syncs with how you watch
A picture tailored to your taste
Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
Night
Day
AI Picture Pro
Insane realism with authentic charm
AI Super Upscaling
AI fine-tunes the resolution
After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.
*Screen images simulated.
AI Sound Pro
Hear every detail of the soundscape
Lifelike audio soars through your space
Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system.
LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Impactful sound resonates
AI processor refinements give you a Dynamic Sound Booster packed with power.
A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.
Sound suits whatever you watch
Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.
LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.
*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Brightness Booster
Illuminating a brighter picture
Brightness Booster's improved Light Boosting Algorithm lights up the picture with even more clarity.
*30% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83" C4.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Screen images simulated.
Endless contrast creates infinite impact
Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.
*Screen Images simulated.
**’Others’ refers to it as a non-glossy OLED.
***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
*****LG OLED display only applied to C4, B4, and CS4 was verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
Scenes shine with lifelike colors
100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
Best Harmony with LG Audio
The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED
Synergy Bracket
Designed to amplify sight and sound
The Synergy Bracket holds your LG Soundbar in the sweet spot for optimal audio and aesthetics.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
**Soundbar SC9 matches with OLED C2 / C3 and C4.
Simplicity at your fingertips
Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.
Every picture is perfectly on pitch
WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG OLED together in synergy.
Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.
Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.
Vast Size Range
Sized to fit every life
Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 55" to 83".
Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED C4's varying sizes, showing OLED 55", OLED C4 65", OLED C4 77", and OLED C4 83".
webOS Re:New Program
Every year new TV for 5 years
Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 promised webOS upgrades over 5 years.
webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.
**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.
webOS 24
Make your TV experience yours
Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.
The webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.
****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.
*****Screen images simulated.
Tune into cinematic marvels and arcade fun
Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode
Authentic movie scenes burst into life
Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Dolby Atmos
Enticing soundscapes surround you
Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.
A cozy, dimly lit living space, LG OLED TV displaying a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.
*Screen images simulated.
Director-approved for advanced processing
Ultimate Gaming
Where fast action never stutters
Obliterate tears and lags with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in.
*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz of C4 only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Sustainability
Discover LG OLED AI's vision for tomorrow
Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.
LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.
*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
**All G4, C4, and B4 models are certified “Environmentally Evaluated".
***The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55G4. All C4, and 97/83G4 models feature a "CO2 Measured" label.
****The “Recycled Content” label applies to all G4 & C4 models. Verification based on product sampling using the Mass Balance Approach per ISO 14021.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1222 x 703 x 45.1
-
TV Weight without Stand
14.1
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.2 channel
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1360 x 810 x 187
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
21.3
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1222 x 703 x 45.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1222 x 757 x 230
-
TV Stand (WxD)
470 x 230
-
TV Weight without Stand
14.1
-
TV Weight with Stand
16.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
