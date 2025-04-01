We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
77 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series
Key Features
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
- True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
- WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
- WOW Orchestra
- WOW Interface
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
-
77 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
-
LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1711 x 982 x 47.1
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
23.5
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1879 x 1130 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
38.5
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1711 x 982 x 47.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1711 x 1035 x 267
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
520 x 267
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
23.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
27.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 200
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.3)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
-
Response Time
-
Less than 0.1ms
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
-
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
AI Upscaling
-
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
-
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes (Built-in, English only)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
-
Yes
-
Voice ID
-
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
Main
-
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313 mm
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
TV Synergy Bracket
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
MQA
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
USB
-
1
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Works with Google Home
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
975 x 63 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
-
Number of Speakers
-
9 EA
-
Output Power
-
400 W
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
37 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
38 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
22.7 kg
-
Main
-
4.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
7.8 kg
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.