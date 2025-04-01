Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
77 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

77 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

77 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

OLED77C56.SC9S
  • OLED77C56.SC9S
  • Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
  • SC9S
OLED77C56.SC9S
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
SC9S

Key Features

  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
  • WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
  • WOW Orchestra
  • WOW Interface
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

OLED77C56LA

77 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

SC9S

SC9S

LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your LG OLED evo C Series and soundbar

Enjoy yourLG OLED evo C Series on the wall or on a stand with the WOW Bracket.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1711 x 982 x 47.1

TV Weight without Stand

23.5

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1879 x 1130 x 228

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

38.5

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1711 x 982 x 47.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1711 x 1035 x 267

TV Stand (WxD)

520 x 267

TV Weight without Stand

23.5

TV Weight with Stand

27.1

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

AUDIO

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

Ethernet Input

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Yes

AI Picture Pro

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Multi View

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Print

Key Spec

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

All Spec

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

TV Synergy Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

MQA

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

AirPlay 2

Yes

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Chromecast

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

Spotify Connect

Yes

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

CONVENIENCE

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Number of Speakers

9 EA

Output Power

400 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.7 kg

Main

4.1 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 