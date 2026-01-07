About Cookies on This Site

World’s first True Wireless TV 77 inch LG OLED evo AI M5 with 4K 144Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025 + Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery

OLED77M56LA.XG2TBK
Key Features

  • 4K 144Hz wireless transfer with visually lossless quality through the Zero Connect Box.4K 144Hz wireless transfer with visually lossless quality through the Zero Connect Box.
  • 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • Up to 3X brighter visuals vs. conventional OLED TVs from Brightness Booster Ultimate
  • Compact Design - take it wherever you go
  • Mighty Sound - powerful audio from a small device
  • Attach anywhere - convenient string for connecting to bag and more
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED M5 TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen. Zero Connect Box in the corner with the title, Zero Connect Box with 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer

OLED77M56LA

World’s first True Wireless TV 77 inch LG OLED evo AI M5 with 4K 144Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025
front view

XG2TBK

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
Title reads, World’s first True Wireless TV with LG OLED G5’s picture quality.

True Wireless TV with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer

4K wireless transfer is here. Our True Wireless technology frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering breathtaking picture and sound like a wired TV.

Lifestyle shot showing the very clean layout of a living space with an LG OLED M5 TV. No wires are visible. The Zero Connect Box is tucked away, hardly seen.
A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

Boost your
everyday adventures

Tag along and go. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with our compact speaker.

Key Spec

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

AUDIO - Speaker System

4.2 channel

AUDIO - Audio Output

60W

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 986 x 24.8

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

35.5

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

AUDIO

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

60W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Object Remastering)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (3 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2184 x 1130 x 228

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

48.9

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1712 x 986 x 24.8

TV Weight without Stand

35.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

All Spec

