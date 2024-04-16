We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 Inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024 + LG 2023 SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series
-
55 Inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024
LG 2023 SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series
All Spec
Key Spec
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
Output Power
-
400 W
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
DTS:X
-
Yes
IMAX Enhanced
-
Yes
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
Main
-
975 x 63 x 125 mm
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313 mm
All Spec
HDMI SUPPORTED
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
120Hz
-
Yes
HDR10
-
Yes
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
Pass-through
-
Yes
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
Standard
-
Yes
Music
-
Yes
Cinema
-
Yes
Sports
-
Yes
Game
-
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
-
37 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
38 W
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
-
975 x 63 x 125 mm
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313 mm
WEIGHT
Main
-
4.1 kg
Subwoofer
-
7.8 kg
Gross Weight
-
22.7 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
-
Yes
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
TV Synergy Bracket
-
Yes
Remote Control
-
Yes
GENERAL
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
Output Power
-
400 W
Number of Speakers
-
9 EA
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
DTS:X
-
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
IMAX Enhanced
-
Yes
AAC+
-
Yes
MQA
-
Yes
AAC
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
HDMI In
-
1
HDMI Out
-
1
USB
-
1
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
Works with Google Home
-
Yes
Chromecast
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Yes
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
