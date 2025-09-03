We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
100QNED86A6.50UA800
Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
Products in this Bundle: 2
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
- 100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K 144Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
- 50 inch LG UHD AI UA80 4K Smart TV Ready HDR10 webOS25 2025
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
40W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.2 channel
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2390 x 1620 x 285
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
102.8
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
2230 x 1277 x 49.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
2230 x 1372/1324 x 434
TV Stand (WxD)
380 x 434
TV Weight without Stand
65.9
TV Weight with Stand
75.6
VESA Mounting (WxH)
600 x 400
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
HGIG Mode
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Mini LED
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Picture Pro
Yes
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Auto Calibration
Yes
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Motion
Motion Pro
Picture Mode
10 modes
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in, English only)
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Key Spec
Display Type
4K UHD
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1122 x 654 x 67.9
TV Weight without Stand
9.4
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
Remote
Standard Remote
AUDIO
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
20W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
1ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1215 x 760 x 142
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
11.8
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1122 x 654 x 67.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1122 x 715 x 231
TV Stand (WxD)
984 x 231
TV Weight without Stand
9.4
TV Weight with Stand
9.5
VESA Mounting (WxH)
200 x 200
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
HGIG Mode
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Direct
Display Type
4K UHD
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
Auto Calibration
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
Picture Mode
10 modes
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
AI Chatbot
Yes
Amazon Alexa
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Magic Remote Control
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Multi View
Yes
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Voice ID
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
