75 inch LG QNED AI QNED82 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025 + LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV

75QNED82A6A.43LM63
Key Features

  • Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Dynamic color Enhancer
  • Virtual Surround Plus
  • Dolby Audio
Products in this Bundle: 2

43LM6370PVA

LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV
Front view of LG QNED82 TV, LG QNED Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.

75QNED82A6A

75 inch LG QNED AI QNED82 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. LG QNED AI logo is visible. Title reads, Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color.

Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

Full HD

A new level of Full HD

LG Full HD TVs deliver more accurate images with stunning resolution and vivid color.

This image is a dense natural forest where a river flows in the middle of Top View. This is an image that describes FHD.

Key Spec

Display Type

FHD

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

FHD

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 966 x 51.6

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

All Spec

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1115 x 187

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

40.7

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 966 x 51.6

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 1032 x 359

TV Stand (WxD)

1499 x 359

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

TV Weight with Stand

32.4

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K QNED

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

AUDIO

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

Ethernet Input

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Multi View

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

