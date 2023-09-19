LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full HD
A new level of Full HD
LG Full HD TVs deliver more accurate images with stunning resolution and vivid color.
This image is a dense natural forest where a river flows in the middle of Top View. This is an image that describes FHD.
Picture Quality
A view that's clearly better
LG FHD TVs are made to impress with clear picture quality that's two times better than HD. And with Dynamic Color and Active HDR all your favorite content will be more lifelike and vibrant.
This card describes the picture quality. It is an image of a colorful sunset in a lake surrounded by forests.
*LP50 does not support Active HDR.
Sound Quality
Where every genre sounds its best
LG FHD TVs are equipped with Virtual Surround Plus and Dolby Audio to immerse you in a richer and more realistic sound experience with every genre of movie and TV show.
This card describes the sound quality It is an image of a girl smiling brightly in celebration.
*LP50 does not support Virtual Surround Plus.
**May vary by products and countries.
Simple yet sophisticated design
A thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.
A TV that shows a river flowing in the dense forest of Top View from a modern and simple house setting.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
Quad Core Processor
How images are brought to life
Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.
This card describes the quad core processor. The image of a colorful flower bed around a castle.
*LP50 does not support Quad Core Processor.
ThinQ AI
Think you know smart?
Think again.
LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV with your voice with an all new home screen to provide more convenience and control.
A TV screen showing various contents listed and recommended by LG ThinQ AI
*LP50 does not support ThinQ AI.
*Magic remote availability differs by country.
**LP50 does not support Magic Remote.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*****Voice recognition only works with the magic remote when bluetooth is on.
******ThinQ AI only.
Buy Directly
43LM6370PVA
LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV