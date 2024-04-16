Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
75 Inch LG QNED QNED85 4K Smart TV 2024

Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED86 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.


It's all about the new QNED


Crisp color and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.


*Screen image simulated.

Explore LG QNED's new innovations


The alpha 8 AI Processor 4K is shown with orange light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.



alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

Outstanding QNED intelligence elevates your TV experience





Immersion from within. Our advanced alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture quality to sync to you.




*Screen image simulated.

Intelligence that refines the QNED experience






LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player on the screen, as concentric circle graphics representing sound waves, and the words "AI Customization" top left. A woman crouching outside on a sunny day in front of trees and a blue sky, and the words "AI Picture Pro" top left. LG TV with sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space, and the word "AI Sound Pro" top left.


AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch





A picture tailored to your taste


Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space


The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.


LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day



Intelligence that's bright in any light


Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism in every frame



AI powers crisp clarity and color



Make every scene a masterpiece. AI Super Upscaling uses deep-learning algorithms to enhance content in real-time so everything you watch looks astonishingly crisp.

 




*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling.

**Models with the alpha 9 / alpha 8 processor (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80) feature Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

***AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

****Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape


LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Lifelike audio soars through your space


Hear every breath and beat, as the 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system fills your space with rich, soundstage quality audio.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Impactful sound resonates


AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the space.

Sound suits whatever you watch


Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.


*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

A close-up of an LG TV screen showing the buttons Home Office, Game, and Music over a banner for Masters of the Air zooms out to show the TV mounted on a wall in a living room. The following logos are displayed on the TV screen in the image: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now and Udemy.


webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours


Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.


*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.


webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years


It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".


With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.


*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

Your TV knows what you love


An LG TV screen shows the My Profile display. In the top third, a banner for Tangible Wonders. Below the banner, the following buttons are displayed: Home Hub, Sports, Game, Accessibility, Home Office. Below the buttons, the following logos are displayed: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now, and Udemy. Below the logos, 5 movie thumbnails are displayed under the text "Top picks for you". A cursor clicks on the initial 'S' in the top left corner. An LG Account drop-down menu opens and five names are displayed. The cursor clicks the second name as thumbnails and recommended contents on screen change.

My Profile

Your space is dedicated to you


With My Profile, you can easily create a profile for each member of the family. Everyone gets a personal home screen, with custom content recommendations.

A cursor clicks on Sports and the screen fades into a Sports homepage with the text "Register your favorite team/player for more information about league standing, game schedules or any other updates," and "Popular league list." Five thumbnails are labeled as Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket, and Ice Hockey. The screen fades back, the cursor clicks on Game, and the screen fades into a Game homepage with the text "Immerse yourself in a game on the large screen. You can play games and check out the latest gameplay videos." The image shows buttons labeled Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, and Recently played. The following logos are displayed: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube, and Twitch.

Quick Card

Take a shortcut to your favorites


Just one click. Quick Card gets you to where you want in a second, whether that's your games hub, your favorite playlists, or your home office.

An LG TV displays an image of a woman and a dog in a vast field. At the bottom of the screen, the text "Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control" is displayed next to a pink-purple circle graphic. Pink bars show the following keywords: Movies with dogs, Dog, Autumn, Relaxation, Friendship. In front of the LG TV, the LG Magic Remote is pointed toward the TV with neon purple concentric circles around the mic button. Next to the remote, a graphic of a finger pressing a button and the text "Short press" is displayed.

AI Concierge

Your favorites at your service


AI Concierge gets to know you through your search history, and recommends content and keyword presets including 'For you,' 'Recommended,' 'Trending now,' and 'Tips.'

An LG TV displays an image of a sunrise with the time, date, weather, and temperature, and the text "Good morning." A speech bubble with the text "Hi LG" fades in and out, followed by a speech bubble with the text "Show me this week's schedule." The screen fades to a display showing a Google calendar and daily schedule.

Always Ready

Your assistant is always ready to serve


Whatever information you want, whether it's the time, weather, sports alerts or even Google Calendar and Google Photos, just ask your AI assistant. Your assistant is always ready to help.


*Screen images simulated.

**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.

****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.

*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

An LG Magic Remote with the middle circular button, as neon purple light emanates around the button to highlight them. A soft purple glow surrounds the remote on a black background.

Magic Remote

The magic is
in your hands


Free yourself from the constraints of old-fashioned buttons. LG Magic Remote unlocks all the smart functionality of your LG TV with a click, scroll, or your voice.


*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

An LG TV displays a movie, and the screen is divided so one half shows a movie and one side shows Spotify. The cursor clicks a button to bring up the Multi View settings panel and clicks the Live TV button, and the Spotify window changes to live sports coverage.

Multi View

Multiply your view,
multiply your fun


When one screen isn't enough, split it into 2-4 segments. Use your TV as a dual monitor for your PC, or add more screen to search on the web and to watch in PiP at the same time.


*Screen images simulated.

**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.

***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)

Get total connectivity from your TV


A logo of LG ThinQ™, matter, and Apple Home. An LG TV mounted on a wall and an LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° on the left. The TV displays Home Hub and a cursor clicks "Air purifier" and the LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° is activated.

Mobile Connectivity

Cast your apps directly onto your TV


See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

A logo of LG ThinQ™, matter, and Apple Home. An LG TV mounted on a wall and an LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° on the left. The TV displays Home Hub and a cursor clicks "Air purifier" and the LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° is activated.

Home Hub

Control your smart home from one place


Home Hub enables seamless control of your smart ecosystem from your TV, including mobile, soundbar, and IoT devices like smart lighting, Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, etc.


*Screen images simulated.

**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.

****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.

******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.

A rich array of content ready to watch


An LG TV in the foreground showing a selection of thumbnails of movies and TV shows. The text "Action Collection," "Bloomberg TV+" and "Recently watched" is in the image. The space in front of the TV is lightly illuminated as if from the TV light. Behind the TV in the dark are more thumbnails of movies and TV shows.

LG Channels

Now showing free on LG


Tune into LG Channels 3.0 for the latest news, favorite sports, popular movies, and TV series—even exclusive content only on LG TV.

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

OTT Services

Explore your favorite streaming services easily


Dive straight into a new series as easily as possible, with built-in shortcut access to your favorite streaming services and apps.


*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Ultra Big TV

Awe-inspiring scale captivates you


An image of a family in a living room with an ultra big LG TV mounted on the wall, with an ocean scene including coral and a turtle on the screen.



Ultimate immersion from life-size entertainment. See all your content on an ultra-big display and enjoy unparalleled clarity and scale for watching, playing, or exercising.




*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.

***Applied models may vary by region.

Dimming Pro

Dive into incredible depth and detail


Advanced dimming technology ensures you see fine detail and remarkable true-to-life imagery, by operating dimming areas across the screen.






*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Advanced Local Dimming and Dimming Pro.

QNED Color

See bright and lush colors burst to life


Be mesmerized by incredibly rich colors, even more vivid than the world around you.

 




*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 feature QNED Color.

**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as certified independently by Intertek.

Super Slim Design

Sleek design integrates into your interior


Designed super slim, your screen blends seamlessly into your space and sits perfectly against the wall.




*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.

**QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.

***Applied models may vary by region.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED


Synergy Bracket

Brilliant sound stays brilliantly hidden


With the Synergy Bracket, the matching S70TY soundbar can be easily installed and perfectly matches your QNED TV.







*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

**Synergy Bracket comes with a 1-pole stand or 2-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.

A remote control pointed at an LG TV showing settings on the right side of the screen.


WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips


Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.

LG TV and LG soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.

WOW Orchestra

Every picture is perfectly on pitch


WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG QNED together in synergy.

LG TV and LG soundbar mounted on the wall with a white Wi-Fi symbol graphic in the middle.

WOWCAST Built-in

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.


Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.


*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80.

*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.

******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.

*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, S90TR and S70.

Dive into movie thrills and gaming skills


FILMMAKER Mode

See it just as directors dreamed it


Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. FILMMAKER Mode delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.





An image of a man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.



*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.


Home Cinema Experience

 

Find more wonder in every scene you watch




Experience the cinema at home. HDR10 Pro delivers the intended look of any film with precise color and contrast.

 

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.



*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'. 

Advanced Gameplay

Set your sights on colossal victories


Play stays smooth at high-speed with FreeSync and VRR, while easy settings make victory a cinch.

A blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. FreeSync Premium logo and VRR logo in the top right corner.




*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

***VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*****Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them


Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.




*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games


Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.




A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.




*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Sustainability

Discover LG QNED's vision for tomorrow


Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

 

LG QNED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.




*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**Bottom Bracket for all QNED and Full Back Cover for QNED85(65/55/50") are made with recycled plastic.

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1673x963x44.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    39.3

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1820x1205x253

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    53.6

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1673x963x44.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1673x1036x405

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    895x405

  • TV Weight without Stand

    39.3

  • TV Weight with Stand

    42.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    400x400

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dimming Technology

    Local Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

75 Inch LG QNED QNED85 4K Smart TV 2024