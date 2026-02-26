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75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED9M MiniLED 4K 144Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED9M MiniLED 4K 144Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series
75QNED9MA6A.SC9S
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Key Features
- 4K 144Hz wireless transfer with visually lossless quality through the Zero Connect Box
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
- WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
- WOW Orchestra
- WOW Interface
Products in this Bundle: 2
Only on LG True Wireless TV — Wireless Freedom, Wired Performance
4K wireless transfer is here. Our True Wireless technology frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering breathtaking picture and sound like a wired TV.
- 75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED9M MiniLED 4K 144Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
- LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1677 x 972 x 51.6
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
30.7
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
20W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
HDMI Input
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2130 x 1205 x 228
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
45.9
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1677 x 972 x 51.6
TV Weight without Stand
30.7
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
HGIG Mode
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Edge
Display Type
4K QNED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Picture Pro
Yes
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Auto Calibration
Yes
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
Motion
Motion Pro
Picture Mode
10 modes
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in, English only)
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Key Spec
General - Number of Channels
3.1.3
General - Output Power
400 W
Audio Format - Dolby Atmos
Yes
Audio Format - DTS:X
Yes
Convenience - WOW Orchestra
Yes
Dimension (WxHxD) - Main
975 x 63 x 125 mm
Dimension (WxHxD) - Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
All Spec
ACCESSORY
HDMI Cable
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
TV Synergy Bracket
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
AAC+
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
MQA
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
AirPlay 2
Yes
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Bluetooth Version
5.0
Chromecast
Yes
HDMI In
1
HDMI Out
1
Optical
1
Spotify Connect
Yes
USB
1
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
CONVENIENCE
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
975 x 63 x 125 mm
Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
GENERAL
Number of Channels
3.1.3
Number of Speakers
9 EA
Output Power
400 W
HDMI SUPPORTED
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
120Hz
Yes
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
Dolby Vision
Yes
HDR10
Yes
Pass-through
Yes
VRR / ALLM
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
37 W
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
38 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Game
Yes
Music
Yes
Sports
Yes
Standard
Yes
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
22.7 kg
Main
4.1 kg
Subwoofer
7.8 kg
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