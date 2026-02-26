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75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED9M MiniLED 4K 144Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED9M MiniLED 4K 144Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

75QNED9MA6A.SC9S
75QNED9MA6A.SC9S
Front view of LG QNED evo AI QNED9M TV. LG QNED evo AI Logo on the. op corner. LG QNED evo TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together. Zero Connect Box in the corner with the title, Zero Connect Box with 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer.
75QNED9MA6A.SC9S
75QNED9MA6A.SC9S
Front view of LG QNED evo AI QNED9M TV. LG QNED evo AI Logo on the. op corner. LG QNED evo TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together. Zero Connect Box in the corner with the title, Zero Connect Box with 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer.
75QNED9MA6A.SC9S

Key Features

  • 4K 144Hz wireless transfer with visually lossless quality through the Zero Connect Box
  • Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
  • WOW Orchestra
  • WOW Interface
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG QNED evo AI QNED9M TV. LG QNED evo AI Logo on the. op corner. LG QNED evo TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together. Zero Connect Box in the corner with the title, Zero Connect Box with 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer.

75QNED9MA6A

75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED9M MiniLED 4K 144Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
SC9S

SC9S

LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

Only on LG True Wireless TV — Wireless Freedom, Wired Performance

4K wireless transfer is here. Our True Wireless technology frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering breathtaking picture and sound like a wired TV.

Close up of a QNED9M mounted on a wall connected to multiple devices. Wires and devices fade leaving just the QNED9M mounted on a wall. Zooms out to show the QNED9M mounted in a modern home. Zero Connect Box sits on a coffee table.

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your LG OLED evo C Series and soundbar

Enjoy yourLG OLED evo C Series on the wall or on a stand with the WOW Bracket.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 972 x 51.6

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

30.7

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

AUDIO

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2130 x 1205 x 228

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

45.9

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 972 x 51.6

TV Weight without Stand

30.7

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

3.1.3

General - Output Power

400 W

Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

Yes

Audio Format - DTS:X

Yes

Convenience - WOW Orchestra

Yes

Dimension (WxHxD) - Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Dimension (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

All Spec

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

TV Synergy Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

MQA

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

AirPlay 2

Yes

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Chromecast

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

Spotify Connect

Yes

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

CONVENIENCE

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Number of Speakers

9 EA

Output Power

400 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.7 kg

Main

4.1 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

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