LG UHD 4K Smart TV 75 inch Series 80 HDR10 Pro, Bezeless design, a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, HGiG.

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UHD 4K Smart TV 75 inch Series 80 HDR10 Pro, Bezeless design, a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, HGiG.

75UQ80006LD

LG UHD 4K Smart TV 75 inch Series 80 HDR10 Pro, Bezeless design, a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, HGiG.

(5)
A front view of the LG UHD TV with infill image and product logo on
Key Spec

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Packaging Weight

40.7

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 1027 x 361

TV Stand (WxD)

1344 x 361

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

TV Weight with Stand

31.8

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Family Settings

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

