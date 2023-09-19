LG UHD 4K Smart TV 50 inch Series 80 HDR10 Pro, Bezeless design, a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, HGiG.

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*86"UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
AI Brightness Control
AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.
AI Brightness Control
AI Sound Pro
The α5 Gen5 AI Processor virtually up-mixes two-channel sound to convincingly mimic 5.1.2 surround sound, enhancing the quality for a better listening experience. LG UHD optimizes automatically recognizing genres and optimizing the sounds.
*UQ80/75/70 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.
*UQ80/75/70 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart beyond what you think
Easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice Control via Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.
Details showing logos of alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
My profile
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Sport Alert
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
Access to your favorites
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Game Dashboard & Optimizer
HGiG
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1215 x 775 x 152
-
Packaging Weight
-
14.6
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1121 x 651 x 57.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1121 x 713 x 231
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
902 x 231
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
11.7
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
11.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
200 x 200
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
Buy Directly
50UQ80006LD
LG UHD 4K Smart TV 50 inch Series 80 HDR10 Pro, Bezeless design, a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, HGiG.