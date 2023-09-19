About Cookies on This Site

Alpha9 WHERE TO BUY
Alpha9

Introducing Our Most Powerful Chip Yet

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

With Great Power Comes Mind-Blowing Performance

Our most advanced processor automatically optimizes audio and visual quality for ultimate immersion.

*α9 Gen5 AI Processor featured on the LG OLED Z2, G2, C2 series, QNED99, and QNED95.

AI Picture Pro

Optimizes Picture Like a Pro

From a vast database of over one million data points, deep-learning algorithms recognize content type, remove noise, and optimize picture quality to enhance your viewing experience in real-time.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

A Clear Difference in Contrast

Multi-tone HDR image mapping analyzes each area of a frame and applies the optimal tone curve for each block with block tone mapping. In other words, the smart processor analyzes and optimizes shading and contrast in real-time for clearer detail in every scene.

Discover Oled Discover Qned

There is an image of inside of blue dark cave and there is a processor chip image on right bottom corner. There is a same visual of blue dark cave right below but a more pale one.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro available on the LG OLED Z2, G2, C2 series, QNED99, and QNED95. LG OLED B2, A2, QNED90, QNED85, and QNED80 feature the α7 Gen 5 AI Processor's Dynamic Tone Mapping.

AI Sound Pro

Surround Yourself with Cinematic Sound

Experience the immersion of 3D spatial sound with Dolby Atmos. Deep-learning algorithms transform 2-channel audio into stunningly immersive virtual 7.1.2 surround sound. With the addition of virtual height and virtual rear, this gives the impression that sound really is coming from all around you.

*LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, QNED99 and QNED95 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.

*LG OLED B2, A2, QNED90, QNED85, and QNED80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

*Dolby Atmos is not supported on QNED80.

AI 8K Upscaling

Welcome to a World of Higher Resolution

AI 8K Upscaling uses deep-learning to analyze and restore lost information, transforming lower resolution content into stunningly immersive 8K. And LG TVs feature our upgraded AI 8K Upscaling technology, which uses a one-step variable scale, allowing the device to upscale content from any resolution.

There is an image of textures of bright iridescent feathers of a fairy bird of lilac color. The image is split into two – the top part is a more vivid one and says AI 8K upscaling with Processor chip image and the bottom one is more pale.

Conventional

*Featured only in 8K models (LG OLED Z2 series, QNED99, QNED95).

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

AI 8K Upscaling

*Featured only in 8K models (LG OLED Z2 series, QNED99, QNED95).

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

OLED evo

A colorful abstract image of a flower is shown on the LG OLED evo display and expands out of the television onto the backdrop.

Bright new era of LG OLED evo

 



QNED

TV and LG QNED 8K Mini LED logo is placed in the middle – the color powder explodes within TV monitor and the color powder also pops outside the TV frame.

A vibrant color experience

 

 

With Quantum Dot and NanoCell, LG QNED delivers color like no others.