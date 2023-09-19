We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Optimal viewing and listening
The 3rd generation α9 AI processor analyzes the quality of the original content with deep-learning technology and optimizes content in accordance with your ambient surroundings. The best watching and listening experience with optimized picture and sound awaits.