Quantum Dot, Nanocell, and Mini Leds. A Revolutionary Combination of Technology.
LG QNED Mini LED heralds the dawn of a new era for LCD TVs, combining Mini LEDs with Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies in an innovative, industry-leading display. This fusion of technologies delivers an incredibly high-quality picture with deeper blacks and more vibrant colors. It's not just the display that's improved, it's your viewing experience.
Mini LED
Mini LEDs Make A Massive Difference.
Mini LEDs, an advanced light source technology, are significantly smaller than the backlights found in conventional LCD displays. This allows LG QNED Mini LED to pack more LEDs and more dimming zones into the screen. The result is dramatically higher peak brightness, deeper blacks, and a level of precision and detail that simply cannot be matched by conventional LCD TVs.
The Finest View in LG LCD TVs.
LG QNED Mini LED features approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs to produce a bright, high-quality picture, while close to 2,500 unique dimming zones deliver stunning blacks with reduced halo effect even in the darkest scenes. The resulting image looks so good you might just think it's magic.
Image of hot air balloons floating in a night sky. Image is split into three sections. The left shows edge LED dimming, middle full array with improved color but some halo, and right with LG QNED MiniLED with deep blacks and almost no halo. Images of three different types of LED lighting. Left edge lit with significant halo effect. Middle Full Array with improved picture but some halo. Right shows LG QNED Mini LED with many smaller lights and a sharp picture.
100% Color Volume
A Dazzling Display of Color.
Thanks to LG TVs' outstanding color reproduction technology, colors achieve full volume on LG QNED Mini LED. Certified via independent third-party testing, the evolved display accurately captures a wider color gamut to deliver rich colors that remain brilliant even at maximum brightness levels. This ensures a vibrant experience and keeps everything you watch looking exactly as intended.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Color Volume refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
100% Color Consistency
Extraordinary Color from Incredible Angles.
Not only do colors remain breathtaking at high brightness on LG QNED Mini LED, they're also reproduced with high consistency thanks to the TV's innovative display technology. Color consistency is a representation of display consistency in terms of color and lightness measured to angles of ±30°. With 100% Color Consistency, everything you watch on LG QNED Mini LED TV is shown with rich, original colors even when viewed from wide angles.
Two LG QNED MiniLED TV ‘s side by side showing an image of multicolored balloons in front of a café from a front on and an off-center viewing angle. The picture remains consistently vivid and accurate from both angles.
*Certified by Intertek that 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 by 18 color Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*All models supporting 100% Color Consistency have been certified by Intertek.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Big
A Bigger Screen for Insane Immersion.
The full beauty of LG QNED Mini LED's evolved display is even more spectacular when seen on an Ultra Large Screen. Approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs and LG's signature color reproduction technology deliver everything you watch in enhanced detail and clarity, even on our biggest 86-inch screen, making it easier than ever to lose yourself in your favorite content.
Image of a large-screen LG QNED MiniLED TV mounted against a grey, bare concrete wall. Two chairs are arranged in front of the TV and the screen shows a green natural scene.
The Innovation That Everyone's Talking About.
"They've made improvements to LED displays to behave sort of more like OLED displays by shrinking each individual LED."
Real 8K
Incredible Resolution for Stunning Clarity.
LG QNED Mini LED doesn't miss a detail, even on an Ultra Large Screen thanks to Real 8K. Combining an innovative display with near-perfect contrast modulation levels and approximately 33 million pixels — the higher the pixel density, the better the display resolution — the TV delivers picture with an incredible level of detail for a truly spectacular viewing experience.
Image of a row of brightly colored, multi-storey city houses. Underneath are two smaller images of one of the windows showing the difference in resolution between 4K LCD and 8K Mini LED.
*CTA (Consumer Technology Association): A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
*CTA certification is given to products that comply with the official industry requirements.
*Only available on 8K models.
*CM values based on 75-inch QNED99 models tested by LG internal research.
*The stated CM values were tested horizontally.
*The number of pixels is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
AI 8K Upscaling
Enhance Your Experience With an 8k Tune-Up.
LG QNED Mini LED's AI processor uses deep learning algorithms to analyze what you are watching and transform non-native 8K content into stunningly immersive 8K. The difference in image quality is immediately noticeable as the upscaled image is sharper with improved definition and detail even when viewed on our biggest screens.
Side-by-side images of a brightly colored mosaiced building. The right shows the original and the right shows the image after AI 8K upscaling with enhanced detail and sharpness.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Only available on 8K models.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Built-in Video Decoder
Even More Ways to Enjoy 8k.
Get full 8K coverage for your favorite content with LG QNED Mini LED. The built-in video decoder supports multiple codec types, including AV1 and HEVC, allowing you to enjoy 8K content from various sources such as local media, YouTube, and other streaming services.
From left to right an image of a man in hiking gear standing on a rocky mountain; a dark scene of a boy standing in front of a tunnel emitting red light; and a woman in a blue dress holding a sword against a white background.
*With AV1 you can watch the latest 8K videos on YouTube. Support for HEVC provides coverage for other streaming services and local media playback.
*Streaming may require a software update after purchase. 8K content availability may vary and 8K playback requires a high-bandwidth internet connection.
