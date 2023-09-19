We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Minipage_Viewing_Angle_01_desktop_F_V
Minipage_Viewing_Angle_02_desktop_27122018
The Sweet Spot of Watching TV Is from the Side
Observing people’s TV watching behavior, we can easily notice that people habitually sit at an angle and not directly in front of the TV. This is including you as well. Were you aware that colors can be easily distorted as well as wrong information being delivered depending on the viewing angle?
*TV watching spots research (2017, Feb, IPSOS).
LG Nano Cell™ TV Promises True Color at Any Angle
While LG Nano Cell TV maintains colors as accurately nearly 100% from the side as it does from the front, Conventional TVs might not.
The colors may be distorted from the side.
*The relative size of the color gamut set at 100% when viewed from the center (0 degree).
*The data is based on LG internal research.
Minipage_Viewing_Angle_04_desktop_27122018
Surprisingly, you may even get incorrect information with conventional TVs at an angle.
However, LG Nano Cell TV delivers accurate information no matter where it’s viewed from.
Minipage_Viewing_Angle_05_desktop_27122018
The True Color, It's All About Viewing Angle
LG Nano Cell TV presents precise colors without color distortion at your sweet spots unlike other conventional TVs.
*The data is based on LG internal research.
How Does Nano Cell™ TV Controls Color Accurately?
Nanoparticles absorb surplus light wavelength and cut down on color bleed from RGB colors displayed on the screen. It presents pure and vivid colors.