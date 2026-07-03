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LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor, Auto Emptying charging station, Handstick Vaccum Cleaner
CHOICE
Australia's Best Stick Vacuum Brand
Best Brand 2024 & 2025
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on motor.
LG All-in-One Tower features that you'll love
Auto Stop & Go
Movement detection auto stops and starts vacuum
For those times when you need to set the vac down to move items out of the way, or do a quick tidy-up mid-clean, this vacuum detects movement and automatically stops vacuuming when placed on the ground. Simply lift the vacuum off the ground ( > 30 degrees) to re-start automatically.
*Auto Stop & Go function must be activated through vacuum settings. Vacuum must be resting on a flat surface with no movement for ~3 secs for Auto Stop, and lifted above 30 degrees to Auto Start. If no movement is detected within 5 minutes, the vacuum with completely turn off automatically.
**The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.
Free your hands from dust and mess
*Overseas model shown.
The graphic image shows the exterior of the triple filter and the location of the triple filter inside the vacuum cleaner.
Empty, store and charge in one place
LG ThinQ®
Important information is always on hand
ThinQ® helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero® by alerting you to check the status of the filters and when your battery is charged, as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Mighty performance with a light weight design
*Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4, 280W reached when on Turbo Mode.
*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Overseas model shown.
One nozzle for multiple surfaces
Easy to see, informative LCD Screen
More stick vacuum benefits
It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.
It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.
The graphic image shows the 5-Step Filtration System.
Image shows various components of the vacuum, including filters and dust bin immersed in water.
The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on motor. Product image is for illustrative purpose only.
A9X Handstick
Different nozzles for different needs
Versatile cleaning with trigger action detergent spray mopping, and rotating mop heads.
This image shows the floor that has been cleaned using the Spray Mop Nozzle, which operates simultaneously with a wet mop and vacuum cleaner.
No need to swap nozzles when moving between flooring surfaces. One nozzle does the job for carpets and hard Floors.
The Wide Slim Nozzle with LED Light is designed to make cleaning easy with its wide width and slim height.
The specially designed nozzle for fabric surfaces is designed to remove pet hair and other particles off surfaces like lounges, pet furniture and bedding.
The specially designed Power Mini Nozzle for fabric surfaces is dedicated for to effectively removing pet hair and other particles.
Great for use in corners, narrow spaces, and along edges.
This image shows you cleaning the car seat with a Crevice Tool.
Works as a brush or hard nozzle and is effective against hard-to-move dust and dirt.
Image of using the Combination Tool to remove dust from a laptop
*Images shown are for illustrative purposes only.
*Overseas model shown.
What’s in the box
Image displaying Combi Tower accessories.
*Some features and functionality may vary from the model featured on this product page. Model featured in promotional videos includes robot vacuum sold separately and not included with the product featured within this product page. Please refer to product specifications for details.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners?
Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.
How do I troubleshoot common issues with my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?
LG provides comprehensive customer support, including troubleshooting guides in the user manual and online resources. If you encounter any issues with your Handstick Vacuum Cleaner, such as loss of suction or battery problems, refer to the troubleshooting section of the manual or contact our customer service team for assistance.
What’s the difference between a handstick and bagless Vacuum cleaner?
Our handstick vacuum cleaners possess the features of a cordless, lightweight, and manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner designed for quick clean-ups and ease of use. On the other hand, our bagless vacuum cleaners collect dust and debris in a dirt bin or canister instead of disposable bags. The bagless vacuums tend to be larger in size, but are still an efficient and easy product to use.
Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners suitable for cleaning carpets and hardwood floors?
Yes, our Handstick Vacuum Cleaners are versatile and designed to effectively clean various surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, tiles, and more. They come with adjustable suction power, and various nozzle types and attachments to ensure thorough cleaning on different floor types.
How do I maintain and clean my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?
To maintain optimal performance, it's recommended to regularly empty the dustbin, clean the filters, and remove any hair or debris tangled around the brush roll. We also offer a number of removable and washable filters sold separately to our handstick vaccum, ensuring you always maintain your vacuum to ensure optimal clean. Refer to the user manual for specific cleaning instructions tailored to your model.
Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners cordless?
Yes, our LG Hand stick Vacuum Cleaners are cordless for your added convenience and manoeuvrability during performance. They are powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, allowing you to move freely around your home without being tethered to a power outlet.
The dust emptying function isn't working. How can I fix this?
Please check the following:
- Make sure the power plug is connected.
- Check that the vacuum cleaner is properly installed. It will beep if set up correctly.
- If the dust stops emptying, pressing the "Start/Stop” button will restart the process.
- The dust-emptying mode is either automatic or manual:
-The default setting for robot vacuum cleaners is Auto mode. The default setting for stick vacuum cleaners is Manual mode.
-For Manual mode, press the Stick Empty or Robot Empty buttons while the stick or robot vacuum cleaners are docked to begin the dust emptying process.
-To switch between the Manual and Auto dust-emptying modes, press the Select Mode button for at least three seconds.
The unit has lost power. What could be causing this?
Please check whether:
- The power plug is fully inserted into the outlet.
- Any multi-outlet strip is switched on.
- The breaker hasn't tripped and power is available.
Why isn’t my vacuum charging?
Here are some tips:
- Check if the vacuum is properly installed—it will beep when placed correctly. Reinstall the vacuum if there is no beep.
- Make sure the auxiliary battery is fully pushed in until its icon flashes.
- Check that the robot vacuum has docked correctly—it beeps when in place. Also, check for debris if an error message pops up.
- Check that the plug is fully inside the outlet.
- Unplug the unit and wipe off any debris from the charging terminal with a dry cloth.
- Your unit may not charge if the temperature is below 5°C. Try charging again after it’s above 5°C.
What should I do if the product has a smell?
Here are some tips:
- New vacuums may have a "new" smell that tends to go away after about 3 months.
- Check for damp dust stuck on the mop nozzle, since it can create odors. Remember to remove any wet dust after each use before storing your vacuum. The pre-filter, exhaust filter, or large dust separator may also start smelling if not dried completely. After a wash with water, dry the parts thoroughly in well-ventilated shade for at least 24 hours before using them again.
- If you can smell the dust bag, strong odors like pet waste may have transferred to the dust bag. Replace the bag after vacuuming up strong-smelling items even if it is not full. Similarly, old dust bags that haven't been replaced in a long time may also start to smell. Replace the dust bag regularly even if it’s not full.
What does it mean if the Auto emptying and Auxiliary battery indicators flash at the same time?
A motor is not working properly. This could be caused by:
The motor that presses the dust bin cover separation button
The motor that opens and closes the dust bin cover
The motor that changes air flow between the STICK Emptying and the ROBOT Emptying modes
Please unplug the power cord and contact an LG Electronics service center.
Why does the dust emptying notification flash red for about 10 seconds followed by a beep?
The dust bag is full and needs replacing. You can purchase additional replacement dust storage bags via LG website or official LG stockists.
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Best Brand 2024 & 2025 - Stick Vacuums
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